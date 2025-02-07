3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 2/7/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Raptors at Thunder

I'm not thrilled about it, but I think we have to bet against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander today.

SGA scored 50 points his last time out. That wasn't even a big deal for him, as he's scored 50-plus points in three of his last seven games. See why it's so daunting to fade the MVP favorite?

Nonetheless, SGA has recorded under 37.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) in 56.3% of his games this season -- up from the 54.6% implied probability on these -120 odds.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are favored by 19 points over the Toronto Raptors. It's the largest NBA spread I've seen in quite some time and could force Shai out of the game early.

He's averaging 34.1 minutes per game this season. Notably, he is netting just 33.9 PR in games where he played between 28 and 35 minutes. He recorded under 37.5 PR at a massive 78.3% rate (18 out of 23 contests) in this split.

Despite having him down to log 35 minutes tonight, our NBA projections expect SGA to tally just 36.2 PR in this one.

Bucks at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will be without some key contributors tonight, including Clint Capela (personal), Jalen Johnson (torn labrum), and De'Andre Hunter (traded).

That opens the door for a big night from Onyeka Okongwu.

Dating back to last season, Okongwu has played in 13 games sans Capela. In this split, he averaged 24.8 PR and notched at least 23 PR at a 69.2% rate. Take out Hunter (19.0 points and 3.9 rebounds) and Johnson (18.9 points and 10.0 rebounds), as well, and Okongwu has a solid chance to paint the stat sheet. He went for 42 PR on Wednesday in a game without Capela and Johnson.

This matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks should aid Okongwu's output, too. Milwaukee plays at the 11th-fastest pace and lets up the fifth-most rebounds in the league. The total is sitting at a slate-high 243.0 points. Factoring in Atlanta's injuries and this matchup, our projections have Okongwu down to record 25.7 PR tonight.

Spurs at Hornets

Taking out one game he left early due to an injury, LaMelo Ball has exceeded 38.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) at a 66.7% rate (21 out of 30 games) this season.

I like his chances to surpass that mark once again in tonight's date with the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio plays at the ninth-fastest pace in the league. That's good news for LaMelo, who is netting 41.5 PRA and has cleared 38.5 PRA at a 69.2% clip versus the top-13 pace teams in the NBA.

The Spurs come in with a 20th-ranked defense and surrender the ninth-most points, fourth-most rebounds (tied), and the ninth-most assists to guards per minute. This is shaping up to be a pretty fruitful matchup for LaMelo, and our projections forecast him to notch 39.5 PRA.

