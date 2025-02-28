3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 2/28/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Pacers at Heat

The Indiana Pacers are one of the best matchups you can get when looking for a player to go over their prop line. Indiana ranks 6th in pace and a middle-of-the-road 15th on defense, plus they're good enough to keep most games competitive.

However, I can't help but fade Bam Adebayo when his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop is set up at 34.5.

Bam Adebayo - Pts + Reb + Ast Bam Adebayo Under Mar 1 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Adebayo is averaging 31.2 PRA and has recorded under 34.5 PRA at a 69.1% rate -- up from the 54.1% implied probability on these -118 odds.

Fast-paced games have not been a goldmine for Bam. In fact, he's gone under 34.5 PRA in 76.2% of games (16 out of 21 contests) against the top-11 pace teams.

Adebayo posted just 20 and 32 PRA in his last two games, both of which came against the Atlanta Hawks -- another fast and friendly opponent. To add, the Pacers are holding centers to the seventh-fewest points and rebounds per game.

Our NBA projections agree that Bam's PRA line is set too high. They expect him to record 32.7 PRA in this one.

Nuggets at Pistons

Aaron Gordon has made strides since returning from a calf injury, averaging 24.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) on 31.0 minutes in four games since the All-Star break.

If the Denver Nuggets opt to play their starters in tonight's second leg of a back-to-back, I like Gordon's chances to record north of 17.5 PR.

Aaron Gordon - Pts + Reb Denver Nuggets Mar 1 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In games where Gordon played at least 26 minutes, he averaged 21.6 PR and cleared 17.5 PR at a 66.7% rate (12 out of 18 contests) -- up from the 50.0% implied probability on these +100 odds.

The opposing Detroit Pistons play at the 14th-fastest pace in the league. Denver is operating at the fifth-fastest tempo. That leaves us with a 237.5 over/under, the third-highest for Friday's 10-game slate.

The Pistons are letting up the 10th-most points and the 12th-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards. Detroit also comes in with one of the worst three-point defenses in the league, giving up a 37.1% 3P% (third-highest) and 13.9 3PM per game (seventh-most).

Gordon is shooting threes at a strong 41.5% clip, and though he doesn't command much volume from downtown, he has shot 17 threes across his last three games.

Our NBA projections expect Gordon to tally 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds -- good for 19.3 PR.

Raptors at Bulls

Matas Buzelis -- the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- has enjoyed a sizable role since the Chicago Bulls traded Zach LaVine and entered full tank mode.

He's scored more than 11.5 points in 9 of his last 12 games and should keep it up in tonight's match versus the Toronto Raptors.

Matas Buzelis - Points Toronto Raptors Mar 1 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Raptors rank a harsh 24th on defense but maintain the 15th-fastest pace. That leaves Chicago with a decent 117.5 implied team total.

In a February 4th game versus the Heat, Buzelis scored 24 points on perfect 10 for 10 shooting and has been in Chicago's starting lineup ever since. He's attempted at least six three-pointers in four of his last five yet isn't overly reliant on the three-ball, netting 42.7% of his points from behind the arc.

As someone who has multiple ways to score and a spot in the starting lineup, Buzelis should make his mark against this Raptors team. They let up the seventh-most points per game, as well as the fifth-most points per game to forwards. Our projections expect the rookie to score 12.9 points tonight.

