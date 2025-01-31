3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 1/31/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Bulls at Raptors

A meeting between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors is primed to get rowdy. The Bulls (3rd) and Raptors (9th) play at two of the fastest tempos in the league and each team ranks in the bottom seven of defensive rating. The over/under is set at 232.0 -- a total I think these clubs can exceed handily.

If we think the over/under might be set too low, that opens the door to find potential value spots in the player prop market. Coby White comes to mind, especially with Zach LaVine (personal) sidelined for Chicago.

White is averaging 23.8 combined points and assists (PA) per 36 minutes when LaVine is on the court but nets an improved 27.2 PA per 36 minutes when he is off the floor.

At White's rate of output sans LaVine, he would need to play 33 minutes in a median matchup to exceed 24.5 PA.

But this date with Toronto isn't just any matchup.

The Raptors not only rank 9th in pace and 24th in defense, but they're also coughing up the third-most points and third-most assists to guards per game. White has gone for 32 PA in three out of six games without LaVine this season. I think he can do that kind of damage tonight.

Nuggets at 76ers

I've been all aboard the Michael Porter Jr. train these last couple of weeks and the market is tempting me to go back to the well.

Porter Jr. is averaging 24.2 combined points and rebounds (PR) this season. He's exceeded 20.5 PR in 80.9% of his games (38 out of 47 contests). Need we say more?

Aaron Gordon is finally back in the starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets, but that should not deter us from backing MPJ. He's still netting 23.1 PR in 26 games alongside Gordon and cleared 20.5 PR at a 76.9% rate in this split.

The opposing Philadelphia 76ers come in with a 22nd-ranked defense. That's awesome news for Porter's counting stats. He has exceeded 20.5 PR at a head-turning 92.0% clip (23 out of 25 contests) against the bottom 18 defenses in the NBA.

Our NBA projections forecast him to tally 23.6 PR in this one.

Celtics at Pelicans

Here's another player I just can't seem to quit -- for good reason.

Derrick White has logged over 21.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in 73.3% of games this season -- a far cry from the 53.1% implied probability on these -113 odds.

He's averaging 24.5 PRA on 33.8 minutes and has churned out 29, 31, 30, and 31 PRA in his last four 27+ minute games.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a good matchup for him. The Pels rank 28th on defense and let up the seventh-most three-point attempts and fifth-most three-point makes in the Association. White fires off 8.9 threes per game and has cleared 21.5 PRA at a strong 76.9% rate versus the bottom seven three-point defenses.

Garbage time is always looming when it comes to the Boston Celtics, but New Orleans has been staying in games now that they have many of their key pieces back from injury. The Pels have lost just 3 of their last 20 games by more than 11 points and kept Boston within a point earlier this month.

Our projections forecast White to tally 25.1 PRA tonight.

