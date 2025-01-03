3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 1/3/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Spurs at Nuggets

Chris Paul may not be the near-20 point-per-game scorer he once was, but he remains one of the top playmakers in the league halfway through his 19th NBA season. Paul ranks sixth in the Assocation with 8.3 assists per game, and his 45.7% assist rate is a career-high mark.

That makes him someone to target in the prop market when the matchup is right. Tonight's road date with the Denver Nuggets puts CP3 in a nice spot to go over 8.5 assists.

Chris Paul - Assists San Antonio Spurs Jan 4 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Denver has quietly been a rock-solid matchup for player props. The Nuggets are up to 5th in pace but remain a measly 19th in defensive rating. They've surrendered the most assists in the NBA, including the third-most to opposing point guards (per FantasyPros).

That should be music to Paul's ears, especially with how he's played against the faster teams in the league. Against teams in the top 10 for pace, Paul is averaging 9.2 actual and 17.7 potential assists per game -- up from the 8.1 actual and 14.9 potential assists he's averaged against the rest of the league. He's dished out at least 9 assists in four of six games against top-10 pace teams.

With that, we can target him to go over 8.5 assists tonight, and perhaps consider an alternate line. Paul to record 10+ assists carries +150 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Record 10+ Assists To Record 10+ Assists Chris Paul +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Grizzlies at Kings

With a slate-high 240-point over/under on tap for tonight's Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings matchup, this is one of Friday's go-to games for player props. And considering the Grizzlies lead the league in pace, I'm inclined to turn to the home Kings.

After scoring 26 points the first time Memphis and Sacramento squared off, DeMar DeRozan is well-positioned to go over his 20.5-point prop tonight.

DeMar DeRozan - Points Memphis Grizzlies Jan 4 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

DeRozan enters Friday's action averaging 20.6 points per game. He is coming off a down month after putting up north of 22 points per game in October and November, but Memphis profiles as the kind of opponent that can get him back on track.

The Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the NBA, and DeRozan has thrived in pace-up spots. He's suited up for seven games against teams in the top 10 for pace, averaging 23.4 points on 17.9 field goal attempts per game in the split.

Now, Memphis is also fourth in defensive rating. But DeRozan's production hasn't wavered against top-flight defenses. In seven games against teams in the top 10 in defensive rating, DeRozan has averaged 20.1 points per game.

In a plus matchup, I like DeRozan to get back on track and go over 20.5. points.

Hawks at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers (20th in pace) are in a massive pace-up spot against the Atlanta Hawks (2nd) tonight, making them a team to target in the prop market. I've got my eyes on Austin Reaves going over 18.5 points given his strong play of late.

Austin Reaves - Points Atlanta Hawks Jan 4 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Reaves enters tonight averaging a career-best 18.2 points per game -- a mark largely inflated by a breakout December. Across eight games last month, Reaves averaged 22.1 points on 15.5 field goal attempts per game. That came alongside a 24.1% usage rate -- up from 21.3% mark he posted over LA's first 19 games. That helped him notch at least 19 points in five of eight December games.

He's well-positioned to have success again tonight against an Atlanta defense that ranks just 17th in defensive rating and bottom-10 in points allowed to point guards, shooting guards, and small forwards (per FantasyPros).

Reaves has been more productive against faster-paced teams this season, too. In 10 games against teams in the top 10 in pace, Reaves is averaging 20.1 points on 14.6 field goal attempts per game. He scored at least 19 points in seven of those 10 games.

As such, tonight lines up well for Reaves to stay hot and go over 18.5 points.

Get a 50% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on January 3rd, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.