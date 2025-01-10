3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 1/10/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging a whopping 32.8 points through four games in January (second-most in the NBA). He's on a heater like no other and is shooting 58.1% from the field and 42.3% from behind the arc in this span. Can his hot streak come to a close on Friday night?

On the season, LaVine is averaging 31.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA). He's logged under 36.5 PRA in 68.8% of his games, but these -120 odds imply just a 54.5% probability.

There's no denying that the visiting Washington Wizards pose as a super friendly matchup. They rank 29th on defense and play at the fourth-fastest pace in the league. However, LaVine is averaging just 31.4 PRA and has gone under 36.5 PRA in 66.7% of games against top 10 pace teams. Similarly, he's netting 31.6 PRA and has recorded less than 36.5 PRA in 75.0% of games against bottom-10 defenses.

Zach LaVine - Pts + Reb + Ast Zach LaVine Under Jan 11 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's no fun to bet against LaVine in this spot, but his hit rates on the under at this line suggest it is the right move. Plus, Washington is a touch more limiting against guards than other positions. They cough up the most points, most rebounds, and fifth-most assists per game but let up just the 11th-most points, 9th-most rebounds, and 10th-most assists to guards. In two games against the Wizards this season, LaVine finished with 36 and 23 PRA. Our NBA projections expect him to tally 33.1 PRA in this one.

Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics

Derrick White is averaging 21.5 combined points and assists (PA). He's exceeded 19.5 PA at a mammoth 77.1% rate this season, but these -128 odds imply only a 56.1% probability.

White and the Boston Celtics will host the Sacramento Kings tonight. The Kings pose as a solid matchup, ranking 14th in pace (Boston ranks 24th) and 16th on defense.

D-White has played 16 games against top-18 pace teams that also rank outside the top 10 on defense. In this split, he surpassed 19.5 PA in 12 out of 16 contests -- good for a 75.0% hit rate on the over.

Derrick White - Pts + Ast Sacramento Kings Jan 11 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sacramento lets up the eighth-most points, eighth-most assists, fifth-most free throw attempts, and fifth-most three-point makes to guards. White has played 14 games against clubs that rank in the top 12 of most points and assists allowed to guards. In this split, he achieved north of 19.5 PA at a 71.4% rate.

To add, he generates 22.9 PA at home compared to 20.0 PA on the road. White seems to check all the boxes tonight, and our projections forecast him to log an even 22.0 PA.

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele's breakout performance in the 2024 Olympics has translated to a starting gig with the Philadelphia 76ers -- at least so long as Joel Embiid (foot) is out.

Yabusele has cracked 34 minutes in two straight games and went a combined 8-for-15 from downtown in that span. Can he nail a pair of three-pointers in tonight's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans?

In games where Yabusele has logged at least 19 minutes, he has made at least two threes at a 59.3% rate (16 out of 27 contests). If we adjust that split to only include games where Embiid sat, Yabusele is netting 2.2 three-point makes (3PM) and draining at least two at a 64.7% clip. These even money odds -- which suggest a 50.0% probability -- show value.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Guerschon Yabusele +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

The icing on the cake? New Orleans comes in with one of the worst three-point defenses in the NBA. They're coughing up the 11th-most 3PA and the 6th-most 3PM per game.

Yabusele has had seven 19-plus minute games against bottom-10 three-point defenses. In this split, he averaged 2.7 3PM and nailed at least two trios in all but one game. Our projections expect him to log 34 minutes and 2.0 3PM against the Pelicans.

Get a 50% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on January 10th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.