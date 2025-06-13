3 Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 4

The Indiana Pacers would like a word with the "Oklahoma City Thunder in 5" soothsayers.

Indiana took a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday but nonetheless remain underdogs to win the NBA Finals (+190). The market is anticipating a Thunder bounce back effort in Game 4.

Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jalen Williams were three of the biggest stat-getters in Game 3.

Which props stand out for Game 4? Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Player Prop Picks for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Aaron Nesmith was limited to 22 minutes in Game 3, in part due to foul trouble and due to Mathurin going off in his time.

Nesmith will start Game 4 with zero fouls and Mathurin likely doesn't have another 27 points in him, which puts me on the former's combined points and rebounds (PR) prop.

Nesmith tallied 22 and 18 PR in the first two games this series. For the playoffs, he's averaging 19.1 PR and has exceeded 16.5 PR in 12 out of 19 contests (63.2%), suggesting value in these -110 odds (52.4% implied probability).

He shot threes at a 43.1% clip in the regular season and flashes a monstrous 49.5% 3P% in these playoffs. Nesmith got up just two three-point attempts in Game 3 after shooting a combined 15 across the first two games, so we should expect him to be more aggressive from deep tonight.

Three-point shooting isn't the first thing that comes to mind when we think of Pascal Siakam, and he was in his mid-range bag in Game 3. However, I'm willing to chase the value when it comes to his made threes prop for tonight.

Siakam has drained at least two threes in 47.4% of playoff games -- up from the 35.4% implied probability on these +182 odds.

He's gone a strong 14 for 30 (46.7%) on his three-point tries at home this postseason, knocking down at least two in more home games (5) than not (4).

Siakam's three-point volume isn't too exciting. However, Haliburton's usage is likely to fall after the Thunder let Indiana's guard off the hook with a 25.6% usage rate in Game 3. Hali saw just a 17.0% and 22.2% usage rate in the first two games. Notably, Siakam is averaging 1.8 made threes when Haliburton's usage falls between 15% and 24%.

Should we be ready for a little more Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 4?

He was held to just 18 minutes on Wednesday, leaving Chet Holmgren to log 35 minutes. Holmgren averaged only 27.4 minutes in the regular season and played just 24 and 28 minutes in the first two games this series. A tired Holmgren resulted in treacherous play down the stretch, and I imagine OKC will look to reel in his minutes tonight, especially with the short break in between games.

Hartenstein may be switch-fodder for the Pacers' offense, but the Thunder have performed well when he's in the game. He leads OKC players (minimum 15 minutes per game) in net rating (+11.4) this series. OKC's top-performing two-player combo (minimum 40 total minutes) in the Finals is none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hartenstein. Moreover, three of the top-four OKC offensive duos this series involve I-Hart, and the Thunder should live with prioritizing offense tonight.

Hartenstein corralled 18 and 15 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in the first two games this series. For the playoffs, he's notched north of 15.5 PRA in 12 out of 19 contests. He's also cleared this prop in seven out of eight postseason games where he played more than 22 minutes. It's no guarantee that he'll see that many minutes tonight, but I'm willing to go there after what we saw in Game 3.

