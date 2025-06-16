3 Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 5

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. A tied 2-2 series means the Finals will extend past five games for the first time in three years, but the market continues to be bullish on the Thunder.

OKC has -400 moneyline odds for tonight's Game 5 and -520 odds to win the Finals.

Which props stand out for Game 5? Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Player Prop Picks for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Luguentz Dort's made threes prop might be the best value bet for Game 5. He's been a three-point assassin on his home-court throughout the regular season and these playoffs, but I don't think the market has quite caught up.

For the season, Dort has drilled at least three threes in 54.2% of home games -- way up from the 33.3% implied probability on these +200 odds.

Since March, Dort has knocked down a trio of threes in 13 out of 20 home games, including a 5-triple outing in Game 1 of the Finals. He's one of those role players who receives a major bump at home, as evidenced by his 44.6% 3P% at Paycom Center compared to a 35.2% 3P% on the road.

To add, he's been a total flamethrower throughout these Finals, even going 5 for 6 from distance across the two games in Indiana. Add in the need for Dort's shutdown defense likely locking him into big minutes, and getting Dort to sink 3-plus made threes at +200 odds seems like a pretty nice deal.

Our NBA projections forecast Dort to tally 2.6 made threes in Game 5.

Aaron Nesmith has yet to totally burst these Finals. In fact, he's fouled out in two straight games. That hasn't stopped him from logging over 16.5 combined point and rebounds (PR) in three out of four games this series, and we can look for more of the same tonight.

Nesmith is averaging 19.0 PR in the playoffs and has exceeded 16.5 PR in 13 out of 20 postseason games.

He's managed to defy the pitfalls of role players on the road. Not only is he averaging 21.8 PR on the road these playoffs, but he's exceeded 16.5 PR in 9 out of 10 away contests.

The importance of Nesmith to Indiana is evidenced by his team-best defensive rating among starters this series, and I'm sure the Pacers will want him to be aggressive from long range tonight. He shot threes at a 45.6% clip on the road in the regular season and is draining them at a whopping 51.5% mark this postseason.

T.J. McConnell rarely strays from the 14-to-18 minute range, but he nonetheless makes an impact on the stat sheet.

For the playoffs, he's netting 6.8 combined rebounds and assists (RA) per game and has exceeded 5.5 RA in 14 out of 20 postseason contests, missing by the hook thrice. That 70.0% hit rate on the over is up from the 54.1% implied probability on these -118 odds.

McConnell has picked up north of 5.5 RA in four of his last five road games, in part since Indiana has flashed a superior offensive rating on the road than at home. Moreover, he tallied 10 potential assists in Game 4 -- good for the second-most in the contest behind only Tyrese Haliburton -- but converted just two of those dimes to the stat sheet. He's due for regression in that sense.

Our projections expect McConnell to collect 6.6 RA in 16.9 minutes tonight.

