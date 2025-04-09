3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 4/9/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic's highly anticipated return to Dallas takes place tonight. Considering we are in the final days of the regular season, the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks game is actually quite clean. For the Lakers, Rui Hachimura (knee) is questionable, and the Mavericks' ability to replace Kyrie Irving (knee) will be a tall task with Jaden Hardy (ankle) out and Dante Exum (hand) questionable.

This contest holds plenty of weight for all parties involved. In a tight race in the Western Conference, the Lakers rank third in standings and still hold only a one-game lead over seventh place. Meanwhile, the Mavericks would clinch a Play-In Tournament spot with a win tonight.

With that said, I like Dallas to cover. While the backcourt has concerns, the Mavericks have an elite defensive frontcourt led by Anthony Davis (104.4 career defensive rating) and Dereck Lively (110.2 defensive rating this season). Plus, Dallas already cedes the seventh-fewest three-point makes and fourth-fewest three-point attempts per contest. The Mavs also average the 13th-most points in the paint per contest while L.A. is in the bottom half of points in the paint allowed per game.

An advantage in the interior should hold plenty of weight tonight. DRatings has Dallas losing by only 2.9 points while MasseyRatings has the margin at one point.

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

Over the last six games, Tyler Herro is averaging 28.8 points per game (PPG) while Bam Adebayo has recorded 22.3 PPG during the span. Both players will be active for the Miami Heat tonight, easing some worries surrounding other injuries -- including a questionable Andrew Wiggins (hamstring).

Additionally, the Chicago Bulls allow the third-most three-point attempts per contest. Miami loves to shoot the three-ball with the 12th-most makes per contest paired and 11th-highest shot distribution from deep, per Dunks & Threes. Chicago's offense carries a similar strength with the third-most three-point shots per game and third-highest three-point shot distribution. The Heat's perimeter defense has been shaky by ceding the 10th-highest three-point shot distribution.

With plenty of three-point success looking likely, we have an avenue to the over. The Heat have reached at least 115 points in six of the last seven, and the Bulls are recording 125.7 PPG over their last 10. Chicago playing at the league's second-quickest pace helps establish a friendly scoring environment, as well. DRatings and MasseyRatings have the two combine for over 227.5 points, providing the final straw for this side.

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

Plenty of drama is surrounding the Denver Nuggets after they fired coach Michael Malone. Postseason success is probably the only thing that could quiet the noise, and the Nuggets will look to get on the right track against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Kings are locked into the Play-In Tournament while Denver currently has a tiebreaker over the seventh-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Any game involving the Nuggets typically means points, for they have the 4th-best offensive rating and 11th-worst defensive rating. Plus, Denver plays at the sixth-quickest pace, and Sacramento averaging the ninth-most field goal attempts and shots per contest implies even more scoring.

The Kings average the 16th-most points in the paint per contest, and the Nuggets surrender the 6th-most points in the paint per game. The combined total for the over is in doubt when looking at Denver's matchup, though.

Getting to the paint is the Nuggets' MO as they have the highest-shot distribution around the rim compared to the lowest from three-point land. Sacramento is like world-class security around the rim, yielding the 10th-fewest points in the paint per game and 2nd-lowest shot distribution around the rim. Nikola Jokic hasn't played very well against the Kings by logging 21.2 PPG over the previous meetings compared to his season-long average of 30.0 PPG.

Denver isn't quite capable of hanging its hat on three-point shots, either, as it has shot under 30.0% from deep in two of the last three. Plus, Jamal Murray is second on the team in three-point shots per game and is doubtful from a hamstring injury.

This puts my focus on the Kings to go over their point total. They've scored at least 120 points in three straight and are projected over 117 points by DRatings and MasseyRatings.

