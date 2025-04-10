3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 4/10/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers are set to duel in a potential playoff preview. However, these rosters won't be fully healthy tonight. After clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are essentially in rest mode as Darius Garland (toe), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Max Strus (knee), and Evan Mobley (rest) are all out. That's four of Cleveland's five starters, putting a burden on the only healthy starter Jarrett Allen.

With that said, there should be a decline in play across the board from the Cavs. Meanwhile, the Pacers are a win away from securing home advantage with a 4 seed and even have an outside shot at the 3 seed (two games behind the New York Knicks). Indiana is healthy tonight with Ben Sheppard (toe) listed as the only questionable player in the rotation.

The absence of Mobley, who is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, is especially helpful for the Pacers. Indiana averages the 10th-most points in the paint per game compared to the 16th-most three-point attempts per contest. According to Dunks & Threes, the Cavs cede the 11th-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 8th-lowest mark from three-point land. When Mobley is off the court, opponents' at the rim shot frequency jumps from 25.4% to 29.2%.

A weakened interior defense from Cleveland has me on over the Pacers' point total. Each team is in the top 11 for the quickest paces, too. DRatings has Indiana projected for 123.8 points.

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

As mentioned, the New York Knicks are searching for a win to secure the 3 seed, and the Detroit Pistons have a shot of moving up to the 5 seed by winning their final three games. Who will grab an important win on Thursday?

New York will be without several key pieces, including OG Anunoby (thumb), Josh Hart (knee), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle). Meanwhile, the Pistons are mostly healthy with Isaiah Stewart (knee) questionable. Missing Anunoby's 113.9 defensive rating should open up the interior for Detroit. Opponents' at the rim shot frequency rises from 29.7% to 32.2% when Anunoby is not playing.

This goes hand-in-hand with our overall thoughts surrounding this matchup. Both teams lean on getting in the paint, ranking in the top five for the highest shot distribution around the rim. Between the two, Detroit has the better interior defense by giving up the 4th-fewest points in the paint per game compared to the Knicks allowing the 10th-most points in the paint per contest.

Of course, this matchup should only be magnified with New York minus several key interior defenders. As if that wasn't enough, the Pistons boast the 9th-highest defensive rebounding percentage while the Knicks have the 12th-lowest mark. An overall advantage around the rim should lead to a Detroit cover.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

Perhaps tonight's most meaningful clash takes place between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies as both teams have clinched postseason spots but are looking to avoid the Play-In Tournament. This is probably as close as you're going to get to a playoff-like feel prior to the postseason.

Minnesota has a clean bill of health while Memphis starter Jaylen Wells recently suffered a broken wrist following a scary fall. The Timberwolves had their five-game winning streak come to an end in the last contest, and the Grizzlies are roaring on a three-game winning streak. Considering we are getting Memphis as an home underdog, this moneyline is too good to pass on.

The Grizz won both head-to-head matchups this season. This offensive glass played a huge part as Memphis averaged 19.0 offensive rebounds per game over the two meetings. This doesn't feel like a fluke either, for the Grizzlies boast the 3rd-highest offensive rebounding rate while the T-Wolves average the 14th-most defensive boards per game (about average).

Along with an advantage on the glass, Memphis records the second-most points in the paint per game. Minnesota gives up the 15th-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 6th-lowest mark from three. Similar to the last two meetings, the Grizzlies should have a notable advantage in the interior.

