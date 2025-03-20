3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 3/20/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Knicks at Hornets

The New York Knicks couldn't overcome a 28-point first-half deficit in last night's 15-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

With a somewhat firm hold on the three seed, New York is looking to maintain status quo as they await the return of Jalen Brunson (ankle). They can do that in tonight's soft matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets come in with the third-worst record in the NBA and showed off their tanking skills by resting Miles Bridges on Tuesday. They've gone 5-21 since the end of January and lost those games by an average of 17.6 points.

The Knicks come in with a +4.1 net rating and have just a slightly lower +3.4 net rating in the six games since Brunson got hurt. Charlotte has lost seven straight games against teams with a positive net rating. They dropped all but one of these games by at least 14 points and the average margin of loss stood at 23.0 points.

This 7.5-point spread is seemingly quick to forget just how massive the blowouts have been for Charlotte. The Knicks aren't exactly rested after playing just last night, but their starters are used to playing heavy doses and the Hornets rank 17th in pace and 28th on defense across their last 10, posing as a soft matchup on any day of the week. Knicks -13.5 (+178) might be a decent alt move in this bounce back spot for New York.

Raptors at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are now a team that can cover a 14.0-point spread. The Toronto Raptors are a team that could let them.

Since trading for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have posted a 15-3 record and a +11.2 net rating. For comparison, only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+12.6) have a better net rating on the whole season.

Golden State is expected to be at full health tonight and Stephen Curry is fresh after getting the night off on Tuesday. Look for them to stomp on a Raptors team that will be missing RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, and perhaps more to follow.

On Sunday, the Raptors pulled Scottie Barnes from a six-point game with eight minutes left and he never returned. Neither did Jakob Poeltl, who left at the five-minute mark. Thus, we could venture to guess that their hearts aren't in it right now. Their most recent defeat came by 40 points to the Phoenix Suns.

After tonight, the Warriors will hit the road for a six-game trip. I'm sure they wouldn't mind wrapping this one up with pace to earn some extra rest before crunch time of the regular season hits.

Bulls at Kings

The Chicago Bulls are a dream matchup for any team looking to score, and scoring is about all the Sacramento Kings can offer these days.

The Bulls rank 3rd in pace and 24th on defense, which has helped them cough up 119.9 points per game (second-most) this season. Sacramento, meanwhile, enters with the seventh-best offensive rating.

The Kings are averaging 122.4 points against the top-6 pace teams. They scored over 120.5 points in 8 out of 14 games in this split -- including 5 out of 6 home games.

Here's a look at Sacramento's home totals against bottom-10 defenses since December: 110, 113, 123, 123, 125, 127, 130, and 141 points. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan -- both of whom can look vintage with the right matchup -- could have a little extra in them against their former team.

DRatings has the Kings down for 121.2 points while MasseyRatings expects the Kings to tally a whopping 124 points in this one.

