3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 3/10/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

There's no hiding the lack of success from the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors this season. However, both squads have shown a pulse recently, winning three of the last four games. Each offense has produced more as Toronto has logged 116.3 points per game (PPG) over the last three, and Washington has posted at least 118 points in back-to-back games.

However, these are still two of the league's worst offenses, ranking in the bottom five of offensive rating. Additionally, both defenses are carrying favorable matchups in the shot distribution department. DRatings is also projecting a 229.4-point total while MasseyRatings is at 228.5 points.

Total Points Under Mar 10 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

According to Dunks & Threes, the Wizards have the 12th-highest shot distribution from three while attempting the 9th-most three-pointers per contest. Toronto gives up the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim and from three, but it also allows the 14th-fewest three-point makes and attempts per game. The Raptors can also get quite disruptive by forcing 14.8 turnovers per contest (13th-highest).

On the other side of the court, Toronto loves to attack the rim with the fourth-most points in the paint per game and the third-highest shot distribution around the rim. Defending the paint is where Washington is at its best, ceding the 12th-lowest shot distribution around the rim. The Wizards allowing the fourth-most points in the paint per contest provides concern, but some of this can be credited to Washington playing at the fourth-quickest pace.

While the tempo will be the biggest concern for this pick, each offense is in the bottom eight of effective field goal percentage (eFG%). If each unit's strength is limited, the inefficiencies could get even worse. In line with projections, I like the under.

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

The top matchup of the night features two teams in the top three of Western Conference standings as the Denver Nuggets travel to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder. Denver could be a little short-handed as Aaron Gordon (calf) is questionable and bench piece Julian Strawther (knee) will be out. This is a team that's already dealt with some depth problems, creating clear concern against one of the NBA's best.

The nine-point spread in favor of Oklahoma City is adding up, especially when its 2-1 against the spread (ATS) in head-to-head matchups this season. The two just faced on Sunday, and it was a trouncing with the Thunder winning 127-103 as 7.5-point favorites.

In this meeting, OKC won the rebounding and points in the paint battles by eight each. Gordon also sustained his injury in this game, playing for only seven minutes. There was a clear depth advantage to the Thunder -- which should keep up tonight.

However, I have questions about Oklahoma City's ability to win the interior battle once again. It has the 10th-lowest offensive and rebounding percentage while Denver has the 8th and 13th-highest marks in the categories. Gordon provides 4.8 rebounds per game (RPG), and we just saw Nikola Jokic (13) and Michael Porter Jr. (15) put up impressive rebounding numbers. The Nuggets should still have more than enough to win the battle of the glass.

Spread Betting Denver Nuggets Mar 11 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As the league's third-best offensive rating, I don't expect Denver to keep struggling with efficiency. It has the second-highest eFG% and shoots a league-best 50.7% on the season, yet it was held to 41.2% shooting on Sunday. The Thunder give up the fewest points in the paint per game, slowing the Nuggets' 58.1 points in the paint per contest (the most). However, Denver still shoots 38.1% from three this season (third-highest), and it made only 12 of 40 attempts (30.0%) on Sunday.

Three-point shooting can simply chalked up to good or bad luck sometimes. That could be the case from Sunday's contest. I'm expecting the Nuggets to be far better from three-point land on Monday, and the opportunities should be there with OKC giving up the second-highest three-point shot distribution.

DRatings has Denver losing by 5.9 points tonight. With an improved offensive showing, look for the Nuggets to cover on the road.

New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings

While I can overlook the Nuggets' injuries for a cover, the same cannot be said about the New York Knicks. Jalen Brunson (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game, and New York just lost by 10 points as 6.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday without its star guard in the lineup. The Knicks are also 1-9 ATS over the last 10, and the Sacramento Kings are 8-2 ATS during the same span.

The Kings cover is a sound bet all around, which is also in line with projections as DRatings is predicting New York by 1.7 points while MasseyRatings has it at one point. Considering the small margins, the Sacramento moneyline is worth a swing.

Moneyline Sacramento Kings Mar 11 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Brunson injury aside, the Kings are already an enticing pick thanks to shot distributions. Sacramento tends to lean on attacking the rim with the 14th-most points in the paint per game, and the Knicks allow the 8th-most points in the paint per contest and 6th-highest shot distribution around the rim. On defense, the Kings cede the ninth-fewest points in the paint per game and second-lowest shot distribution around the rim. Meanwhile, New York posts the second-most points in the paint per contest.

Considering Brunson is out, this paint attack should only become even more important for the Knicks. Thanks to Sacramento's ability to defend the rim, New York should be in store for another frustrating night.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.