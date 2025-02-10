3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 2/10/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have went over 112 points once over their last six games, putting up only 103.3 points per game (PPG) during the stretch. Orlando plays at the fourth-slowest adjusted pace, has the ninth-worst offensive rating, averages 104.0 PPG (the fewest) this season, and has a 50.3% effective field goal percentage (the lowest). There aren't many situations where we should trust this offense.

While the Atlanta Hawks have the fourth-worst defensive rating, they've held their last two opponents to only 110.5 PPG. For Orlando to go under, the pace will likely need to play in its favor. Atlanta brings a differing style with the sixth-quickest pace.

The possession battle could be a problem for the Hawks, allowing the Magic to dictate the pace. Atlanta logs 15.8 turnovers per game (sixth-most) while the Magic force 16.7 turnovers per contest (second-most). Additionally, Orlando has the highest defensive rebounding percentage compared to the Hawks' ninth-highest mark.

Home Team Total Points Under Feb 11 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We're likely in store for a slow pace. The Magic own the 15th-highest shot distribution from three, and the Hawks allow the 16th-lowest distribution from three (per Dunks & Threes).

Mostly due to pace and Orlando's recent scoring outputs, I like under 113.5 points for the Magic. Atlanta's ability to limit the three-ball brings this pick to home plate.

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics are sizable 7.5-point favorites against the Miami Heat. Injuries are making this a tough call as Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaylen Brown (knee) are questionable. If Boston's top scorers go, siding with the road favorite should yield success.

Our primary reason for backing the Celtics is three-point shooting. Boston takes and makes the most threes per game along with the highest shot distribution from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Heat give up the 12th-most made and attempted three-pointers per contest along with the 13th-highest shot distribution from three.

Similar to Boston, Miami leans on the three by making the eighth-most and shooting the ninth-most three-pointers per contest. Unlike the Heat, the Celtics defend the three well, surrendering the fifth-fewest makes and sixth-fewest attempts per game. Opponents also average the fourth-lowest three-point shot distribution when facing Boston.

Away Team Total Points Boston Celtics Feb 11 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Keep a close eye on the injury report. If Tatum and/or Brown can go, the Celtics are gearing up to be a good cover; Miami is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) over its last five.

For now, Boston going over its team total is still a sound bet. The advantage from three will be present regardless of the injury report, and the Heat are in the bottom half of fast break points and field goal attempts allowed per game.

Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

Taking the Portland Trail Blazers to cover on the road against the Denver Nuggets about one month ago would have been a cardinal sin. However, this is a different Trail Blazers team these days.

Portland has won 8 of its last 10 while going 9-1 against the spread (ATS). Denver has its own hot streak brewing by winning six consecutive games. When push comes to shove, these are two offenses with good matchups -- which should keep it close.

Starting with Portland's offense, it has the 2nd-highest shot distribution around the rim and logs the 16th-most points in the paint per game. The Nuggets allow the seventh-most points in the paint per contest.

The Trail Blazers' defense has a similar problem, allowing the eighth-highest shot distribution around the rim. Meanwhile, Denver records the most points in the paint per contest while carrying the seventh-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Both teams are even shooting it well from three. The Blazers have been over 37.5% from deep in three of the last five, and the Nuggets have shot at least 40.0% from three in back-to-back outings.

In a back and forth affair, look for Portland to keep it close with another cover.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place February 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.