3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 4/11/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers remain a great matchup as they're missing Paul George (groin) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) while Quentin Grimes (shoulder) and Justin Edwards (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Philly already touts the league's fifth-worst defensive rating. Considering the Atlanta Hawks log 118.1 (PPG) points per game (fifth-most) while playing at the third-fastest pace, a point target seems like the way to go.

Atlanta's team total is sky-high at 125.5 points, which may cause some hesitation. The 76ers playing at the sixth-slowest pace doesn't help our case either.

Still, the two met twice in March, during which the Hawks logged 132 points in both meetings. Atlanta's interior attack was dominant as they averaged 67.0 points in the paint per game over the two clashes.

According to Dunks & Threes, the Hawks have the sixth-highest shot distribution around the rim while Philadelphia gives up the highest shot distribution around the rim. Additionally, the Sixers surrender the eighth-most points in the paint per game while Atlanta racks up the third-most points in the paint per contest. On top of that, the Hawks have even racked up 15 made three-pointers (season average is 13.4) in 9 of their last 12, and the 76ers allow the eighth-most made triples per contest.

Philly sitting in the bottom half for fastbreak points allowed suggests the Hawks should influence the pace as they average the third-most fastbreak points per contest. Atlanta has an advantage in the possession battle, too, by sitting in the top 11 of offensive and defensive rebounding percentages while the 76ers are in the bottom 10 of both categories.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz will each be a shell of themselves tonight with lengthy injury reports. Oklahoma City will be led by Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Jaylin Williams, and Utah's rotation will feature Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh (with Isaiah Collier questionable).

Considering the Thunder have their entire starting lineup sitting and only three players in the regular rotation are active, the 9.5-point spread is selling the Jazz short. Utah is 1-9 over its last 10, but its logged 133.5 PPG over the previous two. Any season-long stats for OKC probably won't be reliable considering its number of injuries.

For example, the Thunder have given up the fewest points in the paint per game and the third-lowest shot distribution around the rim. However, that's not likely to keep up when Chet Holmgren (107.0 defensive rating) and Isaiah Hartenstein (107.2 defensive rating) are out of the lineup.

OKC's defense has already looked vulnerable at times when defending the three-point line, giving up the 15th-most makes and 9th-most attempts per contest. The Jazz love to shoot triples, touting the seventh-highest shot distribution paired with the seventh-most attempts per game. Plus, Utah has made at least 15 threes in three consecutive games and has shot over 40.0% from deep in the last two.

Between a thin Thunder rotation and a path for the Jazz putting up points, give me the home underdog to cover. DRatings' game projections has Utah losing by only seven points.

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are in the top halves for the slowest pace and fewest field goal makes allowed per game. Houston has a handful of key players questionable, including Alperen Sengun (personal reasons), Fred VanVleet (ankle), and Jabari Smith (groin), suggesting fewer points.

DRatings has this total reaching only 219.7 points. If Sengun cannot go, this total will likely come down even further. The Rockets average the ninth-most points in the paint per contest, and Sengun spear heads this attack by taking 72.5% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket. This potential absence stings even more when you consider Los Angeles' thin group of centers.

Houston also likes to lean on the free throw line with the eighth-most attempts per game. However, the Lakers average the fifth-fewest personal fouls per contest and the seventh-lowest personal fouls per play. L.A. ranking 16th in defensive rating would be my main concern for the under. However, Sengun's potential absence would hold a ton of weight, and the Lakers actually have some decent matchups on this side of the court.

We know the Rockets can carry the water on defense, boasting the fourth-best defensive rating. Los Angeles tends to lean on the three with the 13th-highest shot distribution compared to the 16th-highest mark around the rim. Houston cedes the second-fewest three-point attempts per contest.

Frankly, much of the under will likely depend on if Sengun is playing. If he's out, I like the Lakers' chances of doing enough defensively to help contribute to the under.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.