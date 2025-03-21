3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 3/21/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs

If you're not a fan of injury reports, close your eyes for this one. The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Tyrese Maxey (back), Jared McCain (knee), Kelly Oubre (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip), Paul George (groin), Andre Drummond (toe), and Joel Embiid (knee). The San Antonio Spurs are missing Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger). So, who is playing?

This Sixers squad is being led by Quentin Grimes, who has averaged 28.5 points per game (PPG) while shooting 41.5% from three on 8.2 attempts per game in March. Justin Edwards has also enjoyed increased minutes with 35.0 minutes per game paired with 18.5 PPG while making 7 of his last 15 three-point looks (46.7%) over the past two games.

Essentially, San Antonio should limit the three. The Spurs have the answer by giving up the eighth-lowest three-point shot distribution (per Dunks & Threes). Philly is taking 53.0 three-point shots per game over the last two compared to its season average of 37.1 (14th-fewest). After posting 21.0 made three-pointers per game over the last two, this feels bound for regression.

The 76ers have also gone under 115 points in 6 of their last 10. Over the other four games, Philly posted over 120 points in each contest. However, three of those opponents were in the top 12 of pace. With the 76ers carrying the fifth-slowest pace, they likely need a quicker pace to go over 115.5 points -- especially with the league's ninth-lowest effective field goal percentage (eFG%).

With that said, the Spurs play at the 14th-quickest pace (nothing mind-boggling) and defend the three-point line well. Led by a load of injuries, give me the 76ers to go under their total.

Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks

Another team total is catching my eye for the Detroit Pistons against the Dallas Mavericks. Detroit has gone over 120 points in three of the last five, making the over obtainable for its lofty 120.5 total.

Facing a struggling Mavs squad that's 1-9 over their last 10 is a big boost. Dallas is steadily falling in defensive rating, now holding the 10th-worst unit. Without Anthony Davis (adductor) and Dereck Lively (ankle) in the lineup, the Mavericks have an extremely susceptible paint defense, which gives up the fifth-most points in the paint per game.

Since Davis has played for only one game in Dallas, let's look at this defense when Lively is absent. Opponents' at the rim shot distribution jumps from 26.4% to 30.4% when Lively is out, and their two-point percentage rises from 51.0% to 53.6%.

For Detroit, this all sounds fine and dandy, for it posts the sixth-most points in the paint per game. Over the Pistons' last five, they faced two bottom-five paints defenses in the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards. Over three matchups against the two, Detroit averaged 125.0 PPG.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns

For the Cleveland Cavaliers-Phoenix Suns, the injury report isn't that bad. Phoenix is without Bradley Beal (hamstring) while Grayson Allen (foot) is questionable. Meanwhile, Cleveland features a healthy rotation.

This 8.5-point spread doesn't seem too impacted by injuries considering the Cavs are 56-13 while the Suns are 33-37. However, Cleveland has lost 3 consecutive games following a 16-game winning streak. Does Phoenix have enough to keep it close?

Phoenix will likely look to slow this game with the 11th-slowest pace while the Cavaliers have the 10th-quickest tempo. However, the Suns have several matchup problems. First off, the Cavs rank 14th and 12th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage while Phoenix is 26th and 21st.

Carrying the 9th-highest free throw attempt to field goal attempt rate also helps the Suns slow games, but Cleveland allows the 12th-lowest mark on defense paired with the 10th-fewest personal fouls per play.

Focusing on shot distributions, the Cavaliers surrender the 6th-lowest three-point shot distribution, harming Phoenix's 10th-highest three-point shot distribution. Additionally, the Suns have the lowest shot distribution around the rim and the second-fewest points in the paint per game. If they aren't getting plenty of three-point looks, good luck.

The two faced on January 20 with the Cavaliers coasting to a 26-point win. Another dominant showing feels imminent.

