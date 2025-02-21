3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 2/21/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors

No team in the NBA had a tougher pre-All Star break stretch than the Toronto Raptors. Five of their last seven opponents hold top-three seeds in their respective conference.

However, the Miami Heat aren't that caliber of team. They've posted a -5.3 net rating (NRTG) over their last 10 games, which ranks just 23rd in the NBA. In fact, despite the tough recent draw, Toronto (-5.5 NRTG) is right on their heels.

In this time, Miami has allowed the sixth-most three-point attempts across the league (40.3 3PA). Therefore, it seems noteworthy that Toronto's two best threats from downtown, Immanuel Quickley (5.9 3PA per game) and RJ Barrett (5.2), will play just their 10th game together tonight.

This is also one of the longest trips possible in the NBA (1,492) for Miami, so plus money with the home side between two fairly bland teams is incredibly appealing.

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

This total seems ginormous for two franchise each down a key playmaker. Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is out for the year with Anthony Davis (adductor) also still in the midst of a long-term absence.

However, the defensive culture of these teams is particularly poor -- especially for the New Orleans Pelicans. In an extended sample of each team's last 15 games, NOLA's 121.1 defensive rating (DRTG) is worst in the NBA by over a full point, yet for some reason, they've played at the NBA's third-fastest pace in this stretch (102.2).

The Dallas Mavericks aren't as poor on paper, but without Davis, Dereck Lively (leg), and Daniel Gafford (knee), this is not a team built to stop Zion Williamson. They've faced two of the league's bottom-six teams in two-point scoring since losing Gafford, which might have masked this issue. Dallas is also 22nd overall in paint points allowed per game (50.2).

With success projected for both offenses, I'll take the over in a game with a tighter spread (5.5 points) than one might think given these teams' records.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

It turns out that all Stephen Curry needed was a fighting chance.

The Golden State Warriors have caught fire since acquiring Jimmy Butler. They're up to a +9.7 NRTG in four games since adding the former All-Star, and the one setback -- ironically against Dallas -- came on a frigid night from three (28.6%).

After their marquee deadline deal, the Sacramento Kings are moving in the other direction. They've posted a -3.3 NRTG since swapping Zach LaVine in for De'Aaron Fox, including a +1 point differential in a two-game set with the Pels before the break. Oof.

The longer Sactown is separated from Mike Brown, the worse they seem to be on the defensive end. The Kings have the fifth-worst DRTG in the NBA (118.6) over every team's respective last 15 contests.

With the Dubs sitting 10th on the Western Conference table as of now, there's maximum urgency for them to get off to a hot start. The gap between these clubs since their big deals is wide enough to lay the points in lieu of a -134 moneyline.

