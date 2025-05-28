3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Thunder in Game 5

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Thunder Game 5 Betting Picks

Over the Timberwolves' three losses in this series, they've averaged 19.0 turnovers per game. In their dominant 143-101 Game 3 victory, Minnesota logged only 10 turnovers. Taking care of the ball could determine the T-Wolves' fate as they look to extend the series to six games.

Ultimately, season-long stats suggest this could be an unavoidable problem for Minnesota. It totaled 14.6 turnovers per game in the regular season (12th-most), and that's still at 14.0 in the postseason (5th-most among 16 playoff teams). The Thunder have been pesky all season, forcing 17.0 turnovers per contest (the most) and 16.7 in the playoffs (the most).

This isn't a one off, meaning steal props are still worth a look on Oklahoma City. After logging 1.6 steals per game in the regular season, Jalen Williams is posting 1.7 in the playoffs. He's racked up nine steals in this series -- good for an average of 2.3 steals per game.

Following a weak showing in the Western Conference Semifinals, Williams has been back to the usual across the board. With that said, Williams to record 2+ steals is a sound side -- especially with plus odds on the table.

While OKC's defense has forced turnovers in bulk, I'm not sure if this will mean complete scoring incompetence from the Wolves. They mustered up only 95.5 points per game (PPG) over the first two games of the series, but that skyrocketed to 134.5 PPG over the last two.

While it's unlikely we see either extreme, I do expect enough success for the over. Minnesota's three-point shooting was uncharacteristic in the first two, converting only 28.9% of looks. Keep in mind the Timberwolves shot 37.5% from beyond the arc in the regular season (fourth-highest). They've turned it up a notch to 46.9% from three since Game 3.

Three-point shooting felt like an advantage coming into this matchup, for the Thunder gave up the highest three-point shot distribution in the regular season at 45.2% (per Dunks & Threes), and this hasn't dropped much at 44.7% in the playoffs.

Minnesota had the sixth-highest shot distribution from beyond the arc during the regular season (45.5%), and its mark of 43.6% in the playoffs is the highest among active squads.

Even with Anthony Edwards totaling only 16 points in Game 4, Minnesota still reached 126 points. This offense has enough firepower to go over thanks to three-point shooting.

Despite scoring under double-digit points in three of four games in the Western Conference Finals, Donte DiVincenzo has still logged at least three made triples in two of four contests. If I'm backing the over for the Wolves, I'm also looking for three-point success.

DiVincenzo has shot 72.9% of his field goal attempts from three-point land. This is a player who lives and dies from three-point land, and with the Wolves attempting 42.8 three-point shots per game in this series, the volume should be there for DiVincenzo to reach three makes.

He also comes off his best game of the postseason with 21 points while making five of eight three-point attempts (62.5%). DiVincenzo is averaging exactly 3.0 made threes per game against the Thunder while shooting an efficient 42.9%.

After logging 7.1 three-point shots per game in the regular season, he's right around his usual mark with 7.0 attempts per contest in the WCF. Rounding out the pick, our NBA DFS projections have DiVincenzo reaching 2.7 made threes -- which has a 50.6% implied probability for at least three made triples (or -102 odds).

