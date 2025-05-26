3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder vs. Timberwolves in Game 4

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Timberwolves Game 4 Betting Picks

The Wolves sent a message on Saturday.

If that result caught you off guard, you missed my Game 3 betting picks. OKC just hasn't been close to the same team on the road in the postseason, posting a +24.9 net rating (NRTG) at Paycom Center compared to a -0.5 NRTG on the road entering Game 3. It's now a destroyed -7.5 including the disaster.

A huge part of the reason is that the Thunder's top shooters are, really, role players. They've managed just a 47.5% effective field goal rate (eFG%) on the road in the playoffs without a reliable threat to knock down a three.

In a hypothetical world where we could play all seven games on a neutral floor, this series is closer than some once imagined. The Thunder dropped two of three road contests in the Denver Nuggets series, and Denver never showed the upside to blow out anyone like Minnesota just did.

Further, it's probably a good idea to bet the Wolves even this series -- and eventually win it. NBA teams who managed a 40-point win at some point in a playoff series have never gone on to lose that series.

Rudy Gobert - Pts + Reb Oklahoma City Thunder May 27 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One might ask how things could get even better for the Timberwolves. I don't think we've seen "The Rudy Gobert Game" yet.

Gobert ended the Los Angeles Lakers series with 27 points and 24 rebounds. He had 17 points and 8 boards to close out the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder are vulnerable to what the French center does best.

While Oklahoma City's swarming defense has had an impact on Gobert's ability to handle the ball in the paint, he can exploit this team's clear weakness on the defensive glass. Even succeeding in the postseason, the Thunder's 32.2% offensive rebound rate allowed is fifth-worst of all playoff teams. They've allowed the eighth-most second-chance points per game (14.7).

Frankly, it's sort of amazing we haven't heard from Gobert on the offensive glass more to this point. He could be the one that helps the Wolves even the series.

Luguentz Dort - Made Threes Luguentz Dort Under May 27 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's kind of hard to think Luguentz Dort had a ceiling game with six points on Saturday, but he did.

Dort has been absolutely dreadful from downtown on the road this postseason, making just 6 of 33 three-point attempts (18.1%) in this time. Notching a pair in Game 3, it becomes fair to say that was a "ceiling" effort.

Further, Dort's role is incredibly volatile. He's been held to 22 minutes or fewer in five different games this postseason, becoming extremely vulnerable if Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, or Aaron Wiggins have it going. Those four have combined for just 40 points in four games and haven't been special in any of them.

Outside of the underperforming Gobert, I'm leaning toward prop unders after 244 combined points on Saturday. Dort's shaky three-point shot is an easy target at plus money.

