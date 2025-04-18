3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for the Play-In Tournament (4/18/25)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Heat at Hawks

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will meet up with the eighth seed and a trip to the playoffs on the line. This game is being billed as practically a pick 'em, but I have no reservations about backing Miami.

Jimmy Butler may be gone, but there's still something to be said about "Heat Culture" and how it relates to their postseason play. Miami has come out of the Play-In Tournament alive in two straight seasons and bulldozed the Chicago Bulls by 19 points on Wednesday to get to this point.

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins make up a trio with ample postseason experience who would likely welcome the chance to make things difficult for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 1 of the playoffs.

The Hawks, on the other hand, looked like they were ready for Cancun in Tuesday's 25-point loss to the Orlando Magic. They hit just four threes and Trae Young essentially begged for his ejection with four minutes left on the clock. I'm sure they'd like to go into the offseason on a higher note than whatever Tuesday's mess was, but it's become hard not to trust Erik Spoelstra in these spots.

Tyler Herro went for 38 points on Wednesday and could find similar success against an Atlanta group that plays at a fast pace (3rd) and comes in with a subpar defense (18th).

He has +200 odds to drain four threes, which implies only a 33.3% probability. However, Herro has logged at least four triples in 45.6% of games where he played more than 30 minutes.

Moreover, the Hawks let up the fifth-most made threes (tied) per game. Herro, meanwhile, has drilled four or more threes in 55.2% of games against the bottom-12 teams in this split. That includes three out of four games against the Hawks.

There's value to be had in these +200 odds, and our NBA projections help reiterate that. They forecast Herro to record 3.5 made threes in this one.

Mavericks at Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will wrap things up tonight as they compete for the final playoff spot in the West.

Klay Thompson showed vintage signs in Wednesday's win over Sacramento, scoring 23 points on 8 for 11 shooting, including five made threes. Even still, we can find value in his made threes prop.

Thompson has made at least four threes in 45.9% of games where he played at least 24 minutes -- up from the 38.7% implied probability on these +158 odds. I'll note that he played 33 minutes in Dallas' first Play-In match.

The Grizzlies are an ideal matchup, ranking first in pace and fifth in three-point volume (39.4) allowed. Age hasn't stopped Thompson from feasting in soft three-point matchups. He's averaging 3.8 made threes versus the top-10 teams in volume allowed and earned at least four threes in 56.5% (13 out of 23) of these competitions.

