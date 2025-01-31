3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Suns at Warriors

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Suns at Warriors Betting Picks

How's Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns versus Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a nationally televised matchup?

Golden State currently has +100 odds on their moneyline. I'll gladly bite as I do not think the Suns should be favored in this one.

On the road, Phoenix struggles with a 9-13 record and an ugly -4.0 net rating. Golden State, meanwhile, is 14-12 at home and owns a +0.3 net rating in that split.

Moneyline Golden State Warriors Feb 1 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Warriors (Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga) have more injuries to speak of than the healthy Suns, but the Dubs have been impressive despite being undermanned. On Wednesday, Golden State handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their ninth loss of the season.

Scheduling favors the Warriors, too. Tonight will be their fourth contest of a six-game home stand. They haven't traveled in 10 days. The Suns, on the other hand, are kicking off a four-game road trip this evening. Notably, they've gone 1-3 in the first game of a road trip this season. The lone win came against the worst team in the West (Utah Jazz), and all three losses were against meh competition (Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans).

Golden State has been hot from downtown and comes in with the 15th-best offense and 9th-best defense in the league. That's bad news for the Suns, who have gone 1-6 against clubs that fare in the top 10 on defense and top 15 on offense.

I'll take the home team.

Since returning from an abdominal strain injury, Brandin Podziemski has put up 16, 17, 25, and 33 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

Can he go over 15.5 PRA for the fifth straight game?

With both Green and Kuminga out and Buddy Hield becoming a less reliable option by the day, it's easy to like Podziemski's outlook.

Brandin Podziemski - Pts + Reb + Ast Phoenix Suns Feb 1 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Podz has played eight games sans Draymond this season. Here's a look at his PRA output in this split: 16, 17, 17, 20, 21, 22, 25, and 33. That's good for an average of 21.5 PRA and a 100% hit rate on the over.

The Suns are a soft matchup, ranking 23rd on defense and letting up the 11th-most points, 13th-most rebounds, and 11th-most assists to guards per minute. Our NBA projections expect Podz to amass 17.2 PRA tonight.

Kevin Durant has a strong case to record a pair of blocks tonight.

He's logged at least two blocks in 38.9% of games, down from the 40.0% implied probability on these +150 odds. However, a key lineup change has altered Durant's outlook in this arena.

Jusuf Nurkic was removed from the starting lineup in late December and is now getting the DNP (coach's decision) treatment. Since Nurkic has been out of the fold, Durant is averaging 1.6 blocks per game and has recorded at least two at a 50.0% rate.

Kevin Durant - Blocks Phoenix Suns Feb 1 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This matchup has a ton of shot-blocking potential, too. Golden State lets up the second-most blocks in the Association. Durant has logged at least two blocks in 52.9% of games against teams that rank in the top 12 of most blocks allowed.

If we adjust this split to only include games where Nurkic did not start, KD is averaging 1.8 blocks and managed at least two at a 62.5% rate. He tallied three and four blocks in two matchups against the Warriors this year.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on January 31st, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

