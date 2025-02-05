3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Suns at Thunder

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Phoenix Suns face the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Suns at Thunder Betting Picks

The Thunder are sitting atop the Western Conference with a 39-9 record, as they are one of the more well-rounded teams in the league. Oklahoma City is just one of two teams that is top six in both adjusted offensive rating (115.5) and adjusted defensive rating (104.7), with the other team being the Boston Celtics.

On the offensive end of the floor, the Thunder are tied for the fifth-most points per game (117.2) in the Association. But in recent contests, Oklahoma City has taken their offensive output to another level, scoring 122-plus points in 8 of their last 13 games -- averaging 122.7 points per game during that span.

Home Team Total Points Phoenix Suns Feb 6 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Entering Wednesday's contest, the Suns are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.4), allowing the 13th-most points per game (113.9) in the NBA. Besides the fact that Phoenix's defense could be even worse with Kevin Durant being doubtful to suit up, they've surrendered 121-plus points in three of their last four games.

Durant missed 10 games earlier this season, and the Suns gave up 121-plus points in six of those contests. With both of these teams heading in opposite directions right now, I'll back the Thunder to put up 120-plus points at home, which is where they average 119.5 points per game (compared to 113.5 points per game on the road).

Amid an impressive start to the season, there's no doubt the Thunder have plenty of firepower on offense, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- who currently has the shortest odds to win NBA MVP. On a team that has a handful of players who can step up at any moment, Aaron Wiggins has been delivering notable offensive performances recently.

After notching 41 points in a season-high 39 minutes, Wiggins tallied 13 points in 25 minutes in OKC's most recent game. Both of those scoring outputs happened in blowouts, so even if the Thunder cruise to a victory over the Suns on Wednesday, Wiggins should have plenty of opportunity to achieve 12-plus points.

Aaron Wiggins - Points Phoenix Suns Feb 6 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Wiggins has started in five of the last eight games for Oklahoma City, he's logged 12-plus points in four of his last eight appearances. FanDuel Research's projections have Wiggins registering 12.9 points in 28.1 minutes played on Wednesday.

Across his last 15 outings where he earned 22-plus minutes, Wiggins has posted 12-plus points in 10 of those contests. Whether the Thunder defeat the Suns with ease or the matchup is competitive, Wiggins is in a stellar spot to continue his recent stretch of success in the scoring department.

Despite Tyus Jones finishing with zero points and three assists on a season-low 16 minutes in Phoenix's last game, the veteran point guard has started in all 48 games he's been active in this season. Given the expected absence of Durant on Wednesday, Jones will be desperately needed alongside Devin Booker to create for his teammates.

Throughout the 10 games Durant missed earlier this season, Jones accrued six-plus assists in six of those outings. On the season, Jones is averaging 5.9 assists per game, and he should see a bit more usage with the Suns lacking playmakers outside of Booker and Bradley Beal whenever Durant is inactive.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Tyus Jones +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

According to FantasyLabs' On/Off tool, Jones has the highest assist rate (31.8%) on the Suns whenever Durant isn't on the court this season. On top of that, the Thunder are 25th in assist rate allowed (65.6%), paving the way for Jones to rack up assists if Phoenix can keep things somewhat close to begin Wednesday's bout.

At the moment, our projections have Jones dishing out 6.2 assists in 27.9 minutes of action on Wednesday. Even with Jones' minutes fluctuating a bit more recently, he's reached six-plus assists in 52.1% of his starts this campaign, which suggests these odds should be closer to -109.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place February 5th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

