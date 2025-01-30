3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Rockets at Grizzlies

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets face the Memphis Grizzlies?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Rockets at Grizzlies Betting Picks

It's hard to imagine that the Memphis Grizzlies are 31-16 despite missing Marcus Smart for the majority of the season and getting some pretty meh offensive efficiency out of Ja Morant. Their starting lineup doesn't exactly screech third seed in the Western Conference -- but here we are.

Save for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Grizzlies have been the best team in the NBA at home. In Memphis, they tout a stellar 19-5 record and a +11.7 net rating.

I want to buy into Memphis' home strengths in tonight's tough contest against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets come in with a +5.9 net rating, the sixth-best in the NBA. Even still, that's a far cry from the Grizzlies' +11.7 net rating at home.

Scheduling could play a factor in this bout. Memphis comes in fresh off two full days of rest. The Rockets, meanwhile, will be playing their third road game in four days. It doesn't help that the Grizzlies move at the fastest pace in the league while Houston ranks 18th in tempo.

A fast game is the last thing the Rockets need right now. They saw the Cavs twice earlier this week and moved on to face the Boston Celtics and another quick team in the Atlanta Hawks. It says a lot that they've escaped this stretch with a perfect 4-0 record, but I'm expecting the Rockets to eventually falter in what might just be their toughest stretch of the regular season.

The Rockets have dominated this season series thus far, going a perfect 3-0 against the Grizzlies. It's hard to beat any team four straight times, let alone one of the better and more vicious teams in the Association. I think the Grizzlies will manage to win this one by at least five.

Can Ja Morant shoot himself out of a slump tonight?

The two-time All-Star has gone a gross 10-for-38 (26.3% 3P%) from behind the arc this month, along with an underwhelming 42.4% FG% and 72.5% FT%. A meeting with the Rockets could be just what the doctor ordered.

On paper, Houston is one of the tougher matchups in the league.

Not for Ja Morant.

He has scored 24, 27, and 29 points against this team this season all while averaging just 30.0 minutes in that split. Despite letting up the fifth-fewest points per game, Houston funnels the 11th-most points per game to opposing guards.

Notably, Morant is averaging 23.7 points and has scored over 22.5 points at a 66.7% clip against clubs that rank in the top 10 on defense (HOU ranks 4th) and the bottom 20 in pace (HOU ranks 18th). He's netting only 18.7 points outside of this split. I like his outlook tonight.

Betting on Alperen Sengun is my favorite way to get exposure to this Rockets group.

Sengun is averaging 29.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game.

As mentioned, the Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the league. Sengun is averaging 31.2 PR against the top 12 pace teams in the league. He exceeded 28.5 PR at a 65.0% rate in this 20-game split.

Memphis also comes in with a seventh-ranked defense. Here's a look at Sengun's PR output against teams that rank in the top 8 on defense and pace: 25, 31, 34, 39, and 46 PR. The PR outputs in bold indicate the match was against this very Grizzlies team. I'll note that he was dealing with five fouls in the game where he notched only 25 PR.

It doesn't hurt that Memphis is letting up the third-most points, fourth-most rebounds, and second-most free throw attempts to opposing centers. Sengun could be busy tonight.

