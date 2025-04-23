3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Magic vs. Celtics in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Orlando Magic face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Magic at Celtics Game 2 Betting Picks

Jayson Tatum (wrist) is listed as doubtful for tonight. With that, did this Orlando-Boston series just get interesting? No, probably not. The C's are still favored by 10.5 tonight, and Tatum's injury isn't considered serious. His absence could unearth some value in the player prop market, but let's start things off by looking for the Celtics to exceed 103.5 points.

Home Team Total Points Orlando Magic Apr 23 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Boston scored only 103 points in Game 1, though it took Tatum and Jaylen Brown going a combined 14 for 36 (38.9%) from the field and five missed free throws to get such a low total.

In the regular season, Boston scored more than 103.5 points in 72 out of 82 games, and five of those misses came when the Celtics were down a minimum of two starters.

But this isn't the regular season, and Orlando holds teams to soft totals by way of a second-ranked defense and a league-slow pace. Can Boston's offense overcome?

Historically, Tatum-less games have pushed the Celtics into more threes and a faster pace. In four games where Tatum was out but the rest of the starters were in, Boston averaged 122.3 points and cleared 103.5 points in all of those games. That includes one contest against Orlando where the Celtics prevailed despite making threes at an ugly 24.2% clip. Boston took a whopping 52 and 53 three-pointers in two of those contests, as well.

Tatum minutes are also the second-slowest paced among Celtic starters.

I think this 103.5-point team total relies too heavily on Boston having a sour shooting night from downtown, which isn't usually the case with them bringing two 40% three-point shooters (Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser) off the bench. Don't expect Boston to break the bank, but north of 103.5 points appears to be the more likely outcome for the three-point bullish Celtics.

Brown nets 38.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) per 36 minutes on a 32.8% usage rate when Tatum is off the floor -- up from 34.2 PRA per 36 minutes on the season.

Jaylen Brown - Pts + Reb + Ast Orlando Magic Apr 23 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brown logged more than 30 minutes in four games sans Tatum this year. Here's a look at his PRA output in that split: 34, 41, 43, and 48 PRA.

That 48-PRA night (35 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) came against this very Orlando group despite the Celtics scoring just 104 points in that one.

Per usual when Tatum is out, I'm expecting Brown to enter full takeover mode tonight, and I don't think the market set his PRA prop high enough.

Fresh off a Sixth Man of the Year win, can Payton Pritchard celebrate his achievement in style?

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Payton Pritchard +172 View more odds in Sportsbook

In 10 games without Tatum this season, Pritchard averaged 19.0 points per game. If we look at a more relevant sample -- games where Brown was in and Pritchard played more than 25 minutes -- the best bench man in the league scored 8, 19, 20, 27, and 43 points.

Orlando's three-point defense is nails, but that didn't stop Pritchard from adding 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting in Game 1.

He's attempted at least 11 threes in half of his games without Tatum, so this is an alternate line bet I like based on sheer volume. It doesn't hurt that he's been shooting threes at a 45.0% clip at TD Garden since the end of February. Plus, Pritchard is the type of competitor who could come in extra motivated after winning 6MOY.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use for 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on any NBA Playoff game happening April 23rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

