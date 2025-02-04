3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Lakers at Clippers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

Lakers at Clippers Betting Picks

Tonight's late game on TNT will be a prime showcase that the Lakers' acquisition of a 25-year-old MVP candidate wasn't about winning right now.

Luka Doncic won't play yet, opening the door to back the Clippers -- and especially their offense -- in a rematch of January 19th's contest at the Intuit Dome. Anthony Davis played in that one, and the Clippers still won by 14 and scored 116 points.

Defense will be an issue for the Purple and Gold with or without Luka. If Davis has been off the floor for the Lakers this season, they have a 115.9 defensive rating (DRTG) that would be 27th in the NBA if extrapolated to the entire season. Losing Max Christie (33 minutes on Saturday) won't help matters, either.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' hiccup in Toronto on Sunday without Norman Powell (elbow) was disappointing, but he's back tonight, and they're still playing tremendous ball, posting the 14th-best offensive rating (ORTG) and best DRTG over every team's respective last 15 games.

I'm not surprised to see 71% of bets on the Lakers' vibes after the deal, but 56% of the cash is on the Clippers' spread for a reason.

Ivica Zubac - Pts + Reb Los Angeles Lakers Feb 5 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's pretty public knowledge that the Lakers' center position is a disaster right now, so I'm a bit surprised to see Ivica Zubac's combo prop still in palatable territory.

Zu's breakout season includes 17.0 points and 14.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, fighting foul trouble at moments. A lack of a dominant interior scorer should help him avoid that.

Without Davis, L.A.'s paint presence -- predictably -- drops quite a bit. Opponents have taken 1.5% more shots at the rim (28.8% overall), and the Lakers' defensive rebounding rate drops from 72.2% to 70.0%. Both of those metrics work right into Zubac's wheelhouse.

Oh yeah, Zubac also dropped 21 points and 19 rebounds in these two's first meeting despite the former NBA All-Defensive Team member being active.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 15.3 points and 12.8 rebounds for Big Zu at a median tonight, which is 28.1 combined. I'm not sure how this snuck into value range, but we'll take it.

