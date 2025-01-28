3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Lakers at 76ers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

Lakers at 76ers Betting Picks

The 76ers are amid a two-game winning streak entering Tuesday's clash against the Lakers, but their defense is still a major issue. Besides the fact that neither Joel Embiid nor Paul George are going to be on the floor for Philly, the 76ers have given up an average of 116.9 points per game across their 14 games in January.

Furthermore, Philadelphia has surrendered 115-plus points in seven of their last nine games. At the moment, the 76ers are 21st in adjusted defensive rating (114.2) and 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.7%), which bodes well for a Lakers squad that is 6-1 over their last seven contests.

During their recent stretch of success, Los Angeles has scored 112-plus points in four of their last six victories, and they're favored to defeat a shorthanded Philly team on Tuesday. Assuming the Lakers don't rest any of their marquee starters on the second leg of a back-to-back, they're in a fantastic spot to produce 112-plus points for the fourth consecutive game.

A big reason why the Lakers have seemingly found a groove in their last seven games is due to Anthony Davis dominating on both ends of the court. Davis delivered a stat line of 42 points and 23 rebounds in Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, and the matchup versus Philadelphia sets up well for the All-Star big man.

Without Embiid or Andre Drummond active for the 76ers, they don't have the size to defend Davis or keep him off the glass. Up to this point, Philly is ranked 29th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.0%), 25th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.3%), and 18th in free-throw rate allowed (25.4%).

Davis has achieved 40-plus points-plus-rebounds in three of his last four outings, with the versatile big man notching 22-plus field-goal attempts in each of those contests. Whenever these two teams met early in the season, Davis finished with 31 points and 9 rebounds while he's logging 28.2 points per game, 20.8 rebound chances per game, and 13.5 rebounds per game over LA's last seven contests.

Tuesday's Lakers-76ers showdown could end in a variety of ways as both teams have struggled with consistency throughout the season. Regardless of what the final result of the game turns out to be, Ricky Council IV figures to handle a decent workload given the shorthanded nature of the 76ers.

According to FantasyLabs' On/Off tool, Council has the second-highest usage rate (24.5%) on the team whenever Embiid, George, Drummond, Caleb Martin, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Jared McCain aren't on the court for Philly this season. In that same sample with those players off the court for the 76ers, Council averages 16.1 field-goal attempts and 15.4 points per 36 minutes.

Despite Council sporting an inefficient 45.9% effective field-goal percentage this season, he's contributed 12-plus points in each of his six games where he's played 26-plus minutes. FanDuel Research's projections have Council forecasted for 28.0 minutes and 13.0 points ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the Lakers.

