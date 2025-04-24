3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks vs. Pistons in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Pistons Game 3 Betting Picks

The most competitive Round 1 matchup in the Eastern Conference moves to Detroit tonight as the Pistons and Knicks each look to claim a 2-1 series lead.

The Knicks are favored by 1.5 points and the over/under is sitting at 214.0, a total I like these teams to surpass.

The Pistons played at the seventh-fastest pace in the second half of the regular season and have brought that tempo with them into the playoffs. This NY-DET series is averaging 97.5 possessions (third-most in the playoffs), while every playoff series outside the top three in pace is generating 92 possessions or fewer.

Game 1 totaled 235 points, but poor shooting left us with a 194 total in Game 2. Luckily, both sides are due for regression after going a combined 16 for 62 (25.8%) from three-point land on Monday. Detroit's shooters could benefit from playing on their home court while New York should have a hard time repeating Game 2's 42.0% FG% and 28.6% 3P% results, especially after ranking ninth in EFG% this season.

The pace of play should support a healthy-ish total, and both groups are primed to bounce back on offense, so I'm good to go on the over.

Jalen Brunson has earned the right to play hero ball down the stretch, but what happened in Monday's loss isn't anywhere close to a recipe for success.

Brunson logged 104 touches to Karl-Anthony Towns' 36 in Game 2. For reference, these two averaged 85.4 and 59.6 touches, respectively, in the regular season.

Brunson ended up committing six turnovers (tied for a season-high) and shot himself into an inefficient night while Towns was reduced to only three shot attempts in the second half.

Towns is in the game for his offense, and it's not like he's been doing a poor job with his role. He put up career-best marks this season and went 10 for 14 from the field in Game 1. Thus, I'm expecting the Knicks to learn from Monday's mistakes and maybe consider utilizing their second best offensive weapon tonight.

KAT averaged 24.4 points per game in the regular season and scored over 22.5 points in 75.0% of games (54 out of 72) -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

He added in 23 points in Game 1 and scored 21, 25, and 26 points against Detroit in the regular season. With two days of rest in between games, I imagine the Knicks have been working on ways to unleash KAT in this one.

Malik Beasley played a role in Monday's shooting struggles after going 1 for 8 from downtown. But he shoots threes at a 41.6% clip and made the second-most threes in the entire Association this season, so let's look for him to bounce back tonight.

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Malik Beasley -111 View more odds in Sportsbook

Beasley has scored at least 15 points in 60.9% of games -- up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds.

He averaged a thunderous 19.3 points per game and scored at least 15 points in 80.0% of games (16 out of 20) versus bottom-seven pace teams this season, so the fourth-slowest Knicks are a nice matchup for him. Beasley drained six threes and scored 20 points in Game 1, and his unrivaled volume from downtown makes him one of the easier players to bet on.

I prefer betting Beasley to score 15 points at -108 odds rather than 4+ Made Threes at -120 odds, as he's achieved the former feat at a higher rate than the latter.

