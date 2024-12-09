3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Raptors

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Toronto Raptors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Raptors Betting Picks

OG Anunoby and the Knicks (14-9) will meet up with RJ Barrett and the Raptors (7-17) for the first time this season. This game is showing a 231.5 over/under and the Knicks are favored by 6.0 points, a spread I like them to cover so long as Karl-Anthony Towns' (knee) questionable status doesn't keep him out of the lineup.

New York comes in with a +7.0 net rating (tied for sixth-best) while Toronto struggles with a -4.4 net rating (seventh-worst). The Knicks are 8-3 against teams that fare in the bottom 11 of net rating and own a massive +108 point differential in this split. The Raptors, meanwhile, are 1-6 versus teams in the top 10 of net rating and have been outscored by 103 points in this stretch.

The Knicks wrapped up a four-game home stretch on Saturday and will play one on the road tonight before returning to MSG on Wednesday. Considering this is neither a back-to-back nor a long road stand, the Knicks seem well-equipped to cover this close-ish spread.

We could be in for a hefty scoring discrepancy from downtown. The Knicks are draining the 11th-most three-pointers per game while the Raptors are making the second-fewest each night. Both groups rank in the bottom-12 in three-point defense, but New York's offense has a much better shot to take advantage. Save for Mikal Bridges, every member of New York's usual rotation shoots threes above a 38.0% clip. Over on Toronto's side, Ochai Agbaji is the only member of the starting five who makes threes above a 36.0% rate.

The turnover battles figures to be won by the Knicks, too. They are one of just four NBA teams that average fewer than 13 turnovers per game. The Raptors, meanwhile, log 16.5 turnovers per game (fifth-most) and force the eighth-fewest.

Karl-Anthony Towns' props are listed and the market is operating under the assumption that he will play. I like the Knicks to cover in this one, but it might be worth holding off until we get official word that KAT will be good to go.

Has anyone handled a fourth-quarter benching better than Mikal Bridges? In November 29th's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Bridges was relegated to the bench in a close contest after what was yet another rough shooting day for the new Knick. In the four games since, he is averaging 22.3 points on a stellar 54.7% FG% and 41.2% 3P%.

Bridges is averaging 23.7 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) through 23 games. Across his last four, he's netting 29.3 PRA and logged a minimum of 26 PRA in this span. He's in for a friendly matchup tonight, so let's look for him to come out on the right side of 24.5 PRA.

The Raptors play at the 11th-fastest pace in the league, offering a pace-up spot for the Knicks, who rank just 26th in tempo. Bridges is averaging 26.6 PRA in five games against top-12 pace teams where he shot above 40.0% from the field.

Mikal Bridges - Pts + Reb + Ast New York Knicks Dec 10 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Toronto struggles with the ninth-worst defensive rating. Bridges is amassing 24.5 PRA against the ten worst defenses in the league and exceeded 24.5 PRA in six out of those ten contests. He went a combined 2-for-21 (9.5% 3P%) from behind the arc in the four games where he missed out on the over at this line, so poor shooting -- not volume -- had been the issue.

The Raptors let up 38.4 three-point attempts per game (tied for 10th-most) and allow the 4th-most made threes to opposing guards. Our NBA projections are well above market for Bridges in this pace-up spot against a soft defense. They forecast him to log 27.9 PRA against Toronto.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 2.6 three-point makes (3PM) on 6.1 three-point attempts (3PA) per game, shooting them at an awesome and somewhat sustainable 42.9% clip.

Tonight, Brunson has a date with a bottom-10 three-point defense, putting him in an ideal spot to nail over 2.5 triples. In six games in this split, he's averaging an increased 7.7 3PA. He drained over 2.5 trios in four of those six contests.

Jalen Brunson - Made Threes New York Knicks Dec 10 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, the Raptors run at the 11th-fastest tempo and surrender the 4th-most made threes to opposing guards. Brunson has played only one team that fits this build (Atlanta Hawks), though he went 4-for-11 from behind the arc in that contest.

To add, New York's captain has found special shooting success on the road. He's making triples at an astonishing 47.2% clip at visiting arenas.

