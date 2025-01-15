3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Heat at Lakers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Miami Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Heat at Lakers Betting Picks

A meeting between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers carries a modest 215.0 over/under -- a total I like these teams to surpass tonight.

With Los Angeles and Miami ranking 21st and 27th in pace, respectively, it makes sense that we would have a low total on our hands. The Lakers (19th) and Heat (25th) have each been playing a bit faster across their last 15 games, though.

The Heat attempt the ninth-most three-pointers in the Association and shoot them at the 12th-best clip. Miami's offense should manage to exploit a Lakers defense that ranks just 24th heading into the night. On the season, the Lakers are surrendering 114.3 points per game -- good for the 11th-most in the NBA.

Total Points Miami Heat Jan 16 3:10am UTC

Los Angeles ranks 14th in offensive efficiency and 11th across their last 10 games. They net 115.7 points per game at home in stark contrast to 107.7 points on the road.

When these clubs met up earlier in the season in Miami, the game totaled 227 points despite the Lakers contributing just 93 points on rough 5-for-22 shooting from behind the arc. numberFire's NBA game projections are forecasting just north of 221 points for tonight's battle. This 215.0 over/under seems a bit too low in a game that will feature two capable offenses.

My favorite way to bet this game is targeting the over on Bam Adebayo's combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop.

Adebayo is averaging a cool 30.5 PRA and has gone over 28.5 PRA in 56.8% of games -- a hair above the 54.5% probability on these -120 odds.

That's all well and good, but Bam is also facing the seventh-worst defense in the league tonight. He dominates meh defenses.

In 17 games against bottom 10 defenses, Adebayo is averaging 34.5 PRA and has eclipsed 28.5 PRA at a ferocious 76.5% rate (13 out of 17 contests).

Bam Adebayo - Pts + Reb + Ast Miami Heat Jan 16 3:10am UTC

The Lakers cede the 11th-most points, 13th-most rebounds, and ninth-most assists to centers per minute. Earlier this season, Bam mustered 31 PRA against the Lakers despite being limited to 25 minutes in a blowout script. I expect him to be there again tonight.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 1.5 three-point makes per game and has drained at least two three-pointers in 50.0% of his games this season. Right away, we can see value in these +150 odds, which imply a 40.0% probability.

Miami coughs up 38.0 3PA each night, good for the 15th-most in the NBA. On the road, they let up 39.4 3PA (12th-most). Across their last 10 road games, they've let up a mammoth 40.3 3PA (fifth-most).

Hachimura is netting 1.8 3PM against the bottom 11 three-point defenses. He nailed at least two triples in 61.5% of games in this split (8 out of 13).

2+ Made Threes Rui Hachimura +150

Rui is shooting threes at a stellar 42.6% clip and has had an even bigger green light from downtown since D'Angelo Russell left town. Our NBA projections expect him to log 1.8 made threes in this one, offering more reason to back these +150 odds.

