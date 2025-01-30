3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Hawks at Cavaliers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Hawks at Cavaliers Betting Picks

This week has not been kind to the Atlanta Hawks. They've extended their losing streak to six straight, and breakout forward Jalen Johnson suffered a season-ending torn labrum. Johnson was third on the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game (PPG) while boasting a team-high 10.0 rebounds per game (RPG). Clint Capela (back) is also out tonight, and he's second on the team with 9.0 RPG.

Some injuries are stacking up for the Cleveland Cavaliers too, as Dean Wade (knee), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Caris LeVert (wrist), and Sam Merrill (illness) were all out for Wednesday's win over the Miami Heat. Darius Garland should have a good chance of playing after missing Wednesday's contest due to rest.

Cleveland may be down some depth tonight, but it should have a major advantage in the painted area. Jarrett Allen (10.0 RPG) and Evan Mobley (9.1 RPG) lead the Cavs on the glass, spearheading a unit that holds the 11th-highest defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Atlanta's ability to rebound should take a big hit without Johnson and Capela.

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Jan 31 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Possessions will be a big concern for the Hawks as they average 16.1 turnovers per game (fifth-most) while Cleveland logs only 12.9 per contest (third-fewest). We know the Cavaliers are a highly efficient team, leading the league in effective field goal percentage (58.6%) and offensive rating. Atlanta allows 118.1 PPG (fourth-most) and a 55.6 eFG% (fifth-highest), and Johnson (112.6 defensive rating) and Capela (112.8 defensive rating) lead the starting lineup in defensive rating.

As if that wasn't enough, the Hawks give up the seventh-most points in the paint per game and the sixth-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes). Cleveland logs the eighth-most points in the paint per contest, giving Allen and Mobley even more favorable matchups.

Between possession worries and poor defense, I'm willing to back the Cavs -10.0. Following a three-game losing streak, Cleveland has been erasing demons by winning back-to-back games by an average margin of +19.5 points.

The loss of Johnson was a brutal blow for the Hawks, but it could help speed up the development of No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher.

It hasn't been the best start for the rookie, with Risacher averaging 10.5 PPG while shooting 40.0% from the field. His role could be elevated with Johnson down for the rest of the season. Risacher has averaged 9.9 field goal attempts per game this season, but that was up to 13 shots on January 27 when Johnson was inactive.

Johnson has been out 11 games thus far, and Risacher was active in 7 of those contests -- the rookie logged 10.7 PPG in those seven while attempting 9.7 field goal attempts per game. While both of these marks are around his season averages, the rookie reached at least 13 points in four of those seven games. Plus, he took at least 11 shots in five of the seven.

Zaccharie Risacher - Points Atlanta Hawks Jan 31 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Risacher is mostly viewed as a slasher at this point, taking 49.9% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket while shooting only 28.3% on three-point looks. The Cavaliers give up the fourth-lowest three-point shot distribution compared to the ninth-lowest number around the rim on defense. Attacking the rim should mean a little more success tonight for Atlanta, and Cleveland's starting small forward, Max Strus, has a concerning 117.7 defensive rating. Don't forget Okoro is out, too, and he's one of the Cavs' best wing defenders (113.9 defensive rating).

Our NBA player projections have Risacher reaching 11.3 points. If correct, this suggests a 69.1% implied probability for over 9.5 points (or -224 odds). We are getting fantastic value with the current -102 line -- or a 50.5% implied probability.

One of our main reasons for taking the Cavs to cover is their elite offense taking on a struggling defense. With that said, we should target one of Cleveland's scorers in props. Who looks like the best one to take?

I like backing Allen.

Jarrett Allen - Points Atlanta Hawks Jan 31 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Atlanta struggles to defend the paint, and Allen takes 92.1% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket. His point prop sits at 13.5, and our projections have him racking up 14.7 points. If correct, this is a 60.8% implied probability for going over 13.5 points (or -155 odds). In comparison, the current -106 line amount to only a 51.5% implied probability.

Simply looking at Allen's averages for the month provides enough confidence as he's putting up 14.2 PPG in the split. He's also reached 14 points in 8 of 14 games in January.

Capela (112.8 defensive rating) being out leaves a void around the rim as he is recording 1.0 blocks per game. Johnson's absence makes defending the paint even more of a concern. The Hawks already give up a high shot distribution around the rim, and now they are without their best two defenders in the frontcourt.

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP wager on either of the NBA on TNT games happening tonight, January 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

