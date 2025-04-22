3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Grizzlies vs. Thunder in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Memphis Grizzlies face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Note: All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Grizzlies at Thunder Game 2 Betting Picks

Total Points Memphis Grizzlies Apr 22 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Away Team Total Points Memphis Grizzlies Apr 22 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The rollercoaster of the Grizzlies' postseason shooting should head out of the valley today.

Memphis went 4-for-18 (22.2%) on wide-open threes in Game 1 against OKC. That was extremely different from the 10-for-16 (62.5%) effort that sent the Dallas Mavericks home. You can throw a lot of the defensive prowess about the Thunder away when teams shot 38.8% on those sorts of looks in the regular season, and they haven't changed.

However, on the defensive end, the Grizz have an issue. They've allowed 43.0 attempts from deep themselves in three postseason efforts, which is easily worst in the NBA. The Thunder shot 48 triples in their Game 1 explosion, and that's a clear path to the over.

At the end of the day, these teams played at a 108.5 pace in Game 1. They averaged a 103.6 pace in four regular-season meetings, and those games had an average of 229.7 points. These were two of the top-five clubs in pace this season, so it's not unusual to play so quickly -- especially when the Thunder had such an advantage to press.

The Grizzlies' shooting likely bounces back to hang much tighter than 51 points, but I still can't trust their perimeter defense to cover. Laddering the game total with Memphis' team total is a good way to support the regression I'm expecting to turn.

Santi Aldama - Points Memphis Grizzlies Apr 22 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Look for Memphis' sixth man to be among those contributing from deep.

Santi Aldama has averaged 10.0 points and in 25.0 minutes per game during the postseason, but he was a victim -- as most Grizzlies were -- of a lopsided Game 1.

OKC's duo of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein makes two bigs a necessity in closer affairs, and Zach Edey's foot speed was a real issue on the perimeter against OKC's guards. If Memphis can at least hang within tonight's 14.5-point spread, Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. might need to be the duo on the floor.

Surprisingly, the Thunder allow triples to his position. They allow the seventh-most made threes per game to opposing power forwards (2.6) this season. Aldama has enough volume to capitalize, attempting 5.0 threes per game this season and making them at a 36.8% clip.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 10.5 points from Aldama in 27.3 minutes, and I'd take the over on that playing time if Edey still can't stay in front of smaller players.

Get a Profit Boost Token to use for 3+ leg SGP wager on any NBA Playoff game happening April 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

