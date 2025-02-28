3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers at Lakers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Lakers Betting Picks

There are multiple factors in play for why the under stands out in Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles team, beginning with the pace this contest could be played at. While the Clippers operate at the 19th-fastest pace, the Lakers are behind them at 22nd in pace.

In addition to the pace, both teams deploy formidable defensive units, with the Clippers sitting at 2nd in adjusted defensive rating (109.1) and the Lakers ranking 14th in adjusted defensive rating (112.7). The Lakers could also find themselves having a thinner rotation on Friday, making me lean toward the under before injury news is released throughout the day.

Total Points Under Mar 1 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Following Thursday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James seemingly tweaked his hamstring, Rui Hachimura exited early with a knee injury, and it remains to be seen if Luka Doncic plays the second leg of a back-to-back. With the uncertainty surrounding the Lakers' starting lineup and the fact that the previous two meetings this season have gone under 220 points, the under is a solid pick despite there being some risk involved if we see LeBron, Hachimura, and/or Luka suit up.

There isn't a massive sample for us to look at for Kawhi Leonard this season, but the two-way forward has been getting a bump in minutes recently. After averaging only 24.3 minutes per game in his first 12 appearances, Leonard has logged 32.8 minutes per game over his last five contests.

Among the variety of ways we could target Kawhi in the player props market, his alternate line of four-plus assists sticks out given recent trends. Leonard has dished out four-plus assists in 7 of his 17 outings up to this point -- which has +143 implied odds at a 41.1% implied probability -- and he's achieved four or more assists in four of his last five games amid his recent uptick in minutes.

To Record 4+ Assists To Record 4+ Assists Kawhi Leonard +138 View more odds in Sportsbook

Regardless of who ends up being on the court for the Lakers, they are 28th in assist rate allowed (66.2%), making this a favorable matchup for Leonard in the passing department. FanDuel Research's projections have Leonard forecasted for 34.0 minutes on Friday, and he's contributed four-plus assists in all four games where he's earned at least 32 minutes of playing time.

Since Leonard made his season debut on January 4 versus the Atlanta Hawks, James Harden and Kawhi have been active in 15 games together. Throughout those 15 games, we've seen Harden take a back seat at times in the points and rebounds categories as he continues to be the primary facilitator on the Clippers.

Upon looking at Harden's box scores for the 15 games he's played alongside Leonard in 2024, he's notched fewer than 28 points plus rebounds in eight of those contests. Meanwhile, registering 28-plus points and rebounds in 7 of his 15 starts with Kawhi carries a 46.6% implied probability or +115 implied odds while the over on his points plus rebounds props currently sits at -106.

James Harden - Pts + Reb James Harden Under Mar 1 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Our projections have Harden finishing with 18.2 points and 5.4 rebounds against the Lakers on Friday, putting him well under his line of 27.5 points plus rebounds. Considering the matchup and the Clippers getting closer to fully healthy -- potentially leading to fewer possessions for the All-Star guard -- Harden may not be extremely active when it comes to scoring or rebounding the basketball in the battle of L.A. franchises.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

