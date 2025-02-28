3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers at Celtics

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at Celtics Betting Picks

The Cavs (48-10) and Celtics (42-17) -- the top two teams in the Eastern Conference -- will meet up for the fourth and final time of the regular season.

Boston has gone 2-1 in this series thus far but could be undermanned with Jaylen Brown (thigh) and Jrue Holiday (hand) listed as questionable. Brown missed Wednesday's second leg of a back-to-back, but his injury is not serious. He participated in shootaround this morning and should probably be good to go tonight. Holiday is dealing with mallet finger and will likely be spared from this contest.

The Celtics are favored by 2.5 points -- a spread I'd rather not bite on. Instead, let's look for this game to total under 233.5 points.

Boston-Cleveland games have totaled 217, 226, and 237 points this season. But in that first meeting in November (237 points), the Celtics went an eye-popping 22 for 41 (53.7% 3P%) from downtown.

Beyond that hard-to-repeat three-point clinic, Celtics-Cavs games are historically low-scoring and competitive. Eight straight regular-season meetings between these teams have been decided by single digits and all but that November match generated fewer than 233.5 points.

The Celtics rank 5th on defense and 26th in pace, which has helped them give up only 108.1 points per game (third-fewest). Cleveland's seventh-ranked defense has been made better by the recent acquisition of De'Andre Hunter. Notably, they rank just 18th in pace since Hunter joined the fold. I think the under is the way to go.

I believe that Brown sitting out on Wednesday had more to do with rest/precaution than it did with his bone bruise. Enough so that I'll jump at the chance to bet the over on his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop for Friday.

On the season, Brown is averaging 33.7 PRA and has exceeded 31.5 PRA at a 59.2% rate. Holiday's absence could push him in the right direction. This season, Brown is averaging a strong 36.8 PRA and has gone over 31.5 PRA in 9 out of 10 games sans Holiday.

And though I like this game to go under, this is still a pace-up game for Brown and Boston.

Darius Garland is averaging 9.2 combined rebounds and assists (RA) and has recorded over 8.5 RA in 61.1% of games.

He's achieved north of 8.5 RA in 8 of his last 11 games. Moreover, he's notched a minimum of 8.0 RA in 25 of his last 28 games.

Garland could find particular success against Boston, as they surrender the fifth-most rebounds and ninth-most assists to opposing guards. Since the Celtics' three-point volume ranks atop the league, guards are in a better position to grab defensive rebounds. Our NBA projections expect Garland to tally 9.7 RA tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.


