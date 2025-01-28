3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Bucks at Trail Blazers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Bucks at Trail Blazers Betting Picks

The Bucks (26-18) and Blazers (17-29) will meet up for the second contest of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader.

Milwaukee has made big strides as of late, winning 9 of their last 11 and hoisting a stellar +10.6 net rating (second-best in the NBA) in that span. But tonight will serve as the second leg of a road back-to-back for the Bucks, and old habits die hard with this club.

Wisconsin's team has been a different group on the road, struggling with a 9-11 record and a -1.9 net rating at visiting venues. Dating back to last season, the Bucks have gone 1-4 on the second leg of a road back-to-back and posted a -46 point differential in this split. The deck could be stacked against them tonight, opening the door for Portland to cover a 5.5-point spread.

Spread Betting Portland Trail Blazers Jan 29 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Blazers enter the night having won four of their last five. Earlier this month, they beat a healthy Bucks team 105-102. That was even with shooting a middle-of-the-road 36.1% from distance and being without both Jerami Grant and Robert Williams, both of whom are active tonight. Williams, a former All-Defensive team nod, should come in handy with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other side.

Deni Avdija has been scoring 17.8 points on efficient shooting across his last 15 while Anfernee Simons is shooting threes at a 44.3% clip this month. Plus, Grant ranks fifth in the league in net rating since returning from his injury. I see a path for Portland to come out on top tonight and am good to take the 5.5 points here.

Grant is averaging 14.7 points per game and has cleared 13.5 points at a 57.1% rate this season.

The Bucks rank 11th in pace and let up the fifth-most three-point attempts per game.

Grant, meanwhile, has scored over 13.5 points in 64.3% of games versus top 14 pace teams.

Even better, he's notched north of 13.5 points in 71.4% of games (15 out of 21 contests) against the bottom 15 three-point defenses and averaged 16.9 points in this split.

Jerami Grant - Points Milwaukee Bucks Jan 29 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As someone who has attempted at least seven three-pointers in more games than not this season, Grant has a clear path to get going against Milwaukee. Our NBA projections expect him to score 16.8 points in this matchup.

Simons has been packing on the points as of late, but I'm more interested in attacking his combined rebounds and assists (RA) prop tonight.

On the season, Simons is averaging 7.5 RA and has cleared that number in 52.4% of games. The hit rate on the over increases to 61.5% when he's playing a bottom-10 three-point defense.

The Bucks are surrendering the eighth-most rebounds per minute to guards. Simons has played 18 games against teams that rank in the top 10 of most rebounds allowed to guards per minute. In this split, he averaged 8.1 RA.

Anfernee Simons - Reb + Ast Milwaukee Bucks Jan 29 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Milwaukee has been a worse shooting and defensive team on the road and on back-to-backs, potentially opening the door for easier dime and board chances for Simons.

Our projections forecast Simons to tally 8.5 RA in this one.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on January 28th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

