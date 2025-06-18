3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/18/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

The Detroit Tigers' offense is pretty darn good versus southpaws, and they should be able to suppress strikeouts today against Andrew Heaney.

This season, the Tigers are fourth in wOBA against LHP (.344) with the 13th-lowest K rate in the split (23.0%).

Heaney has long been a guy who can generate whiffs, but he's lost a lot of his strikeout upside this season. Through 78 1/3 innings, Heaney owns a lowly 9.6% swinging-strike rate and 18.5% strikeout rate.

He's been under 4.5 Ks in seven of his last nine starts, and our MLB player projections have Heaney at 4.1 strikeouts today.

Patrick Corbin is turning in decent numbers for the Texas Rangers, and I like him to record at least four strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals.

Corbin's 4.02 expected ERA is his best mark since 2019, and he's allowing just a 28.7% hard-hit rate -- miles better than what we've seen from him in recent seasons. Being a more effective pitcher has helped him get deeper into games as he's completed five frames in eight consecutive starts.

The longer he stays in the game, the more opportunity for Ks. He's fanned 29 over his last 34 2/3 innings (six starts), going for at least six strikeouts in three of those six appearances.

With the ninth-lowest strikeout rate against lefties (21.4%), KC is a tough matchup for strikeouts, but they're also just 25th in wOBA in the split (.274), giving Corbin a chance to pitch deep into this one.

Our model has him recording 4.5 strikeouts, and I don't mind taking a shot on him to get five-plus Ks at +188 odds in the alternate market.

It's really exciting when a hyped-up prospect gets called up and delivers the goods. Jacob Misiorowski did just that in his debut. But he's got a really difficult matchup tonight at Wrigley against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago ranks fourth in overall wOBA (.332) with the ninth-lowest strikeout rate (20.5%). They've been one of the game's best offenses.

Misiorowski pumped ched in his debut, with his average heater sitting at 99.2 MPH and his slider at 94.5 MPH. He was as advertised. But his electric stuff didn't result in a ton of Ks as he ended up with just five strikeouts in five innings (81 pitches), getting pulled after rolling his ankle and also dealing with cramps.

Those ailments aren't expected to be a hindrance today, but at the same time, it wouldn't be surprising if the Milwaukee Brewers are extra cautious with their young flamethrower.

With Misiorowski in a tough matchup and potentially on a short leash, the under is where I land, and our model is in line, projecting the rookie for 4.0 Ks in 4.7 innings.

