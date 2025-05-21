3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/21/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Dustin May - Strikeouts Arizona Diamondbacks May 22 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although this isn't a great matchup for Dustin May, he's doing enough this year for me to think he can hit the over.

Through 8 starts, May has a 21.6% strikeout rate, in line with his career mark of 22.3%. He has been especially potent of late, going over 4.5 strikeouts in three straight and in six of eight games overall.

The biggest factor boosting him is pitch count. May has gone 95-plus in three of his past five starts, meaning they're letting him stretch out despite his injury history. One of the games he didn't go 95 was against these same Arizona Diamondbacks 2 starts ago, but he still had 5 strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings.

I have May projected at 5.29 strikeouts, allowing me to take the over at plus money.

Carson Palmquist - Strikeouts Philadelphia Phillies May 22 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Carson Palmquist failed to record a strikeout in his MLB debut last week, and he didn't generate many whiffs. Obviously we have to go toward the over tonight.

Truthfully, that outing was a surprise. In 7 Triple-A starts this year, Palmquist has a 30.2% strikeout rate with a 13.2% swinging-strike rate. He was skilled in that department in Double-A last year, too, and he has gotten strikeouts at most stops throughout the minors. I'm willing to overlook one sour outing.

Palmquist is facing the Philadelphia Phillies, who have a slightly above average strikeout rate against lefties on their active roster this year. I see four strikeouts as a realistic target in start number two.

Randy Vasquez - Strikeouts San Diego Padres May 21 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You don't often see a strikeout prop set this low. It's low on Randy Vasquez for a reason with that reason being he has more walks than strikeouts through nine starts this year. I think the market is down enough where we can actually justify an over.

Vasquez has started to right the ship of late. He has five strikeouts and one walk in each of his past two starts, nearly doubling his strikeout total for the season prior to that. Both were plus matchups, but it's good to see he's at least capable of some "upside."

Tonight, he'll face the Toronto Blue Jays, who have just a 19.3% strikeout rate against righties on the active roster. It's a bad matchup, especially once you put it on the road.

Still, accounting for that, I have Vasquez projected at 2.81 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range of my model have gone over 2.5 strikeouts 63.5% of the time. It may feel odd, and it may not be fun, but I do think the over is the right play here.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for any LIVE wager on any MLB game happening May 20th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.