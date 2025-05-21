Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (26-21) vs. Cleveland Guardians (25-21)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and CLEG

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | CLE: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | CLE: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 2-3, 4.05 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-2, 4.29 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Chris Paddack (2-3, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29 ERA). Paddack and his team are 3-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Paddack's team has been upset in each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Williams' nine starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Williams' starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (57%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +102 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Twins are +168 to cover, and the Guardians are -205.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

Twins versus Guardians, on May 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (58.6%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won 15 of 20 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 46 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 26-20-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won 12 of the 26 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).

Cleveland has a 6-11 record (winning only 35.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 45 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-21-2).

The Guardians have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 20-25-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .330, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .419. He's batting .250 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 91st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Larnach hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ty France is batting .253 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 134th.

Harrison Bader is batting .280 with a .432 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 34 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Jeffers enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 48 hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .296 and slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .374 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .428 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .311.

Including all qualified players, he is eighth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .221 with four doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Carlos Santana is batting .222 with three doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

