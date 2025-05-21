3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 5/21/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

The Dallas Wings lost their season opener to the Minnesota Lynx by 15 points before falling to the Seattle Storm by 8 points. An 0-2 start at home prior to a four-game road trip isn't ideal, especially since they'll run it back against a strong Minnesota group tonight, but I still think Dallas will cover an 11.5-point spread.

Rookie Paige Bueckers was elite her last time out, logging 19 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals on 50.0% shooting efficiency. She was a +2 in 37 minutes while three other Dallas starters were a -14 or worse. Arike Ogunbowale's and DiJonai Carrington's play has not been up to snuff, but luckily, we know they are great players who can bounce back with ease.

Arike, in particular, is bound to find a groove. While never known for her efficiency, she's gone an unsustainable 1 for 11 from downtown so far and figures to find her way tonight.

The Lynx will be missing Kayla McBride (personal) and potentially Alanna Smith in this one. Minnesota hasn't missed a beat in two games sans McBride, but her absence nonetheless strips the team of depth and a top-tier second-option.

Look for Dallas to stay within 11 tonight.

Ogunbowale has scored a combined 24 points on 6-for-26 shooting (23.1% FG%) through two contests. Monday's affair was particularly unproductive and saw Arike net only 8 points on 2-for-14 shooting.

That's resulted in a potential overcorrection from the market. Ogunbowale's points prop is set at just 16.5 points after she averaged 22.2 points and 19.2 shot attempts -- both second in the WNBA behind only A'ja Wilson -- in 2024.

Arike scored over 16.5 points in 81.6% (31 out of 38) of games last season, but these -114 odds imply only a 53.3% probability.

She's been operating on a 26.1% usage rate, which is actually higher than last season (25.9%). Though it's familiar to see her go through poor shooting stretches, the 28-year-old nonetheless has an awesome role and is due for positive regression.

Since the market may be too low on Ogunbowale, I'd consider targeting her alternate point lines, as well. You can get Arike To Score 20+ Points (+186) and Arike To Score 25+ Points (+620). She met those respective lines at a 73.7% and 28.9% rate, respectively, in 2024 -- up from the 34.9% and 13.9% implied probabilities.

Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries

We had an inkling that the Golden State Valkyries were going to be a three-point heavy team after they hoisted up 43 three-pointers in their final preseason game. Expectations were met when the team shot 35 threes in the franchise's first regular-season game.

Kayla Thornton got in on the action -- she just couldn't connect.

She played a team-high 34 minutes in the opener and went 3 for 11 from the field, including six missed threes. Heavy usage still resulted in six points for Thornton, who should have better luck in tonight's matchup against the Washington Mystics.

Thornton shot threes at a 35.7% clip in 2024 -- good for the 14th-best percentage among players who attempted at least 120 threes. Washington has a bottom-four defensive unit through two games and is already feeling the loss of defensive standout Ariel Atkins.

The 32-year-old Thornton should command a large role in the early going for the Valkyries and can manage north of 10.5 points in tonight's soft matchup.

