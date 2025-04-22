3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/22/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Hopefully the Cincinnati Reds got all the strikeouts out of their system last night because we're plugging an under against them here.

In that one, the Reds struck out a whopping 14 times against Max Meyer, giving him a new career high.

Even with that outing, though, the Reds' active roster still has just a 22.3% strikeout rate against righties for the season. It's important not to overreact to one start, and the larger sample says they're a smidge below average.

This time, they'll face Edward Cabrera. Cabrera started using a sinker more in the second half of last year, and it led to a slight dip in his strikeouts. He has kept using that pitch to open this season. In 15 starts with more sinkers, Cabrera's strikeout rate is 22.9%.

Overall, the sinker has been a decent pitch for Cabrera, so I don't expect him to ditch it; it's just not a pitch that generates strikeouts. Thus, I have Cabrera projected at 5.01 strikeouts, low enough for me to take the under.

Zack Littell has gone over this mark pretty consistently since joining the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation, and I'm seeing value in the over again tonight.

Littell has made 33 starts since the beginning of last year. In those, he has gone over 3.5 strikeouts 23 times, a 69.7% rate. He has averaged 4.8 strikeouts per start.

While that's not the basis for the over, I needed to run that as a sanity check on my projections. My model has Littell at 4.74 strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks, right in line with his average in this span. And pitchers with this projection in my model have gone over 3.5 strikeouts 69.7% of the time, again in line with Littell's baseline.

This is a below-average park for strikeouts, and the Diamondbacks are not a high-strikeout team. I can -- to an extent -- understand why the number is low. It's just lower than it should be in my eyes, pushing me to take the over.

Although -140 is a big price to pay, there are plentiful reasons to believe the under is the play on Dean Kremer tonight.

The primary one is that Kremer isn't bathing in strikeouts of late. His swinging-strike rate in 4 starts is just 6.9%, down from 9.3% last year.

Some of that can be attributed to the schedule he has faced as Kremer has made three of four starts on the road, and he's yet to face an opponent that boosts strikeouts. He won't get that tonight, either, though. He's pitching in DC against the Washington Nationals, who have the lowest strikeout rate in the league against righties.

As a result, I have Kremer projected for just 3.5 strikeouts tonight. He has the ability to blow past that projection; I just don't think he'll do so in this low-strikeout situation.

