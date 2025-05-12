3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 5/12/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Paul Skenes - Strikeouts

Year 2 for Paul Skenes has been a rousing success thus far with a 2.77 ERA and 2.51 expected ERA through 8 starts. He's living up to the immense hype again.

For whatever reason, though, the strikeouts haven't followed. It's creating value on his under tonight.

In those 8 starts, Skenes' strikeout rate is 24.7%, down from 33.1% last year. His swinging-strike rate is 12.5%, which is also down, though the drop-off is less steep there.

With Skenes' velocity down a hair, it's possible he's not throwing at 100% in order to keep gas in the tank to last a full season. If he can do that while getting the results he has, it's a great approach. It could also mean the lower-than-expected strikeout numbers continue, though.

I've got Skenes projected above his number this year, but here, he's on the road against a low-strikeout New York Mets team. Thus, I'm willing to ride with the under and hope this potentially altered approach sticks.

Tyler Mahle - Strikeouts

Even with Tyler Mahle at home in a drool-worthy matchup, I can't get in line with the market at this number.

Mahle gets the Colorado Rockies, whose flaws are plentiful. One of them is third strikes as their active roster has a 25.8% strikeout rate against righties this year. That's the second highest mark in the league.

Now, they have to face Mahle, who is rocking a 1.48 ERA through 8 starts. That hasn't come with a ton of strikeouts, though, as he's at just 19.3% there. Although that's a good bit below his career mark, we also haven't seen him start more than this number of games in a season since 2022; it's possible this is just Mahle's new baseline.

Mahle has hit the over on this mark just twice in eight starts despite making five starts at home. Thus, even in a plus matchup, I have him projected for 4.91 strikeouts, low enough for me to be on the under.

Chase Dollander - Strikeouts

If you're looking to fade the Rockies to cleanse your palate of the Mahle bet, this is your best route.

Chase Dollander gets the blessing of pitching outside of Coors Field tonight. The big leagues haven't been kind to him thus far as he enters with a 7.71 ERA in 6 starts.

That shouldn't be a huge surprise. Although Dollander was the ninth overall pick just two years ago, he's making the jump all the way from Double-A to the majors, and he made just eight starts in Double-A before that leap. We should expect growing pains, especially in a tough pitching environment. I just wouldn't expect those growing pains to dry up as quickly as tonight.

Dollander will face a Texas Rangers active roster with just an 18.6% strikeout rate against righties. As a result, even as Dollander escaps Coors, I still have his projection at 3.87 strikeouts, presenting value in the under.

