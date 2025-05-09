3 Best MLB Strikeout Player Prop Bets for Friday 5/9/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Gavin Williams - Strikeouts Gavin Williams Under May 9 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a tough matchup for a pitcher who has gotten off to a rough start, pushing me toward the under on Gavin Williams.

Through 7 starts, Williams has a 5.06 ERA, thanks in large part to his 13.0% walk rate. Walks were an issue for him last year, too, as he finished at 9.6% in 16 starts. This drives up pitch count and prevents pitchers from going deep in games, and Williams has gone longer than five innings just twice thus far.

The Philadelphia Phillies are not the team you want to face if your control is lacking. Their active roster has a 10.7% walk rate with just an 18.4% strikeout rate against righties this year.

As a result of the struggles and the matchup, I have Williams projected at just 4.92 strikeouts, well below where the market has him.

Kevin Gausman - Strikeouts Kevin Gausman Under May 10 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With how volatile Kevin Gausman is, I typically want a nice price in order to bet his strikeout props. We're getting that here with the under at +112, and it's enough for me to suck it up and ride the lightning.

Gausman has made seven starts this year. He has had nine-plus strikeouts twice and two or fewer twice, as well. This isn't a new phenomenon, either; it's just kinda who Gausman is.

He's more likely to hit the bad end of that variance when he's on the road in a tough matchup, which is what we get tonight. He'll face a Seattle Mariners active roster with a 20.6% strikeout rate and 11.3% walk rate against righties, both better-than-average marks.

I've got Gausman's baseline projection at 5.00 for tonight, which leads to plentiful value at +112. I'd be wary if this price were worse than even money despite showing value due to how volatile Gausman is, but as things stand, this is a bet I am comfortable with.

Will Warren - Strikeouts Will Warren Under May 10 2:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'd understand this market more if the Athletics still struck out as much as they used to or if this game were at a different venue. With the circumstances what they are, Will Warren's baseline should be lower.

The A's finished 2024 with a 25.2% strikeout rate against righties, a certifiable boon for opposing pitchers. This year has been completely different, though, as the active roster is at just 18.6% thus far, the fourth-lowest mark in the league. With how quickly strikeout rates stabilize, that matters.

That's one route to an under: the A's just don't strike out. The other is that the offense could jump all over Warren in a park that has been hitter-friendly and where the temperature is now up to 90 degrees. There's a reason the total is up to 10.5 runs, juiced towards the over.

Warren can certainly get strikeouts, but he has been bitten by hard contact and walks this year. That's a bad formula in this situation, so I'm more than content riding with the under.

