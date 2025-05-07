3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/7/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Freddie Freeman +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Freddie Freeman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers in RBIs (25) and has logged 8 in the last four games. More could be on the way against the Miami Marlins and right-handed starter Valente Bellozo.

Bellozo has demonstrated underwhelming metrics across his three starts this season, recording a 6.69 SIERA, 12.1% strikeout rate, and 13.8% walk rate. He's also logged a mere 19.5% ground-ball rate, opening the door for home runs.

Miami's bullpen remains vulnerable, as well, ranking last in xFIP (4.80) and walk rate (12.3%) among MLB's active rosters.

Meanwhile, Freeman sits in the 98th percentile in all of xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, and xISO. Between that and batting third behind Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, it's no wonder he continues to pile up the RBIs. The Dodgers' implied team total is hovering around 5.8 today, and Freeman figures to be a big part of reaching that.

There has been talk of maybe resting the 35-year-old during this series, so if Freeman is out of the lineup, pivoting to Will Smith to record an RBI (+120) is a viable alternative. Smith has a barrel in five of his last six starts and could bat cleanup if Freeman rests.

To Record a Run To Record a Run Jordan Beck -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Colorado Rockies probably aren't a team we'll be looking to for props very often in 2025, but Jordan Beck has been one of the few bright spots for these basement dwellers. Beck has put up a monstrous 21.7% barrel rate (98th percentile), helping him to a solid .366 xwOBA (77th percentile) and 47.8% hard-hit rate (74th percentile).

His main issue has been a 34.1% strikeout rate, but that will be less of a problem against Detroit Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe. Although Jobe has a 3.38 ERA across five starts, he's showing worrisome reverse splits against righties with a 5.69 xFIP, 11.5% strikeout rate, and 14.8% walk rate.

In addition to getting the standard Coors Field boost tonight, this matchup should help Beck get on base. Not only will he be less likely to fall victim to a punchout, but he also owns a 9.8% walk rate that can take advantage of Jobe's control issues. Add in a bit of stolen base potential off a sprint speed in the 88th percentile, and Beck has a very reasonable shot of crossing home plate on Wednesday.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Beck has played well lately, too, as he's gotten on base in 12 of the last 15 games. He didn't become the Rockies' regular No. 2 hitter until the end of April, and that's helped him score a run in five of his last six games.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI George Springer +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

While the Toronto Blue Jays have disappointed at the plate this season, their righty-heavy lineup could still be capable of doing damage when facing southpaws. Toronto's active roster has a 113 wRC+ versus left-handers this season, and although that number dips if we expand to last season, they still remain a roughly league-average attack.

That should be enough to make things difficult for Los Angeles Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi hasn't had many answers for right-handed batters in 2025, getting battered around for a 5.19 xFIP, 17.0% strikeout rate, 12.6% walk rate, and 1.84 HR/9.

George Springer is Toronto's regular cleanup hitter, putting him in prime position to nab an RBI. The 35-year-old has proven he's got plenty left in the tank in what's been a bounce-back campaign, as he's put up a 174 wRC+ and .224 ISO thus far. It doesn't look like it's been a fluke, either, due to high marks in xwOBA (87th percentile), barrel rate (93rd percentile), and hard-hit rate (89th percentile).

Springer should have three guys hitting right-handed ahead of him tonight, so he has a good shot of coming up with runners on base against Kikuchi.

