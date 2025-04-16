3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/16/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jorge Soler is generating a 21.2% barrel rate, 47.4% fly-ball rate, and .263 ISO since putting on a Los Angeles Angels uniform.

Tonight, can he take advantage of a friendly matchup against Patrick Corbin?

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Jorge Soler +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Corbin pitched to a 5.62 ERA, 5.53 xERA, 4.41 SIERA, 1.50 WHIP, and just an 18.2% strikeout rate a season ago. His xERA for a single season hasn't been below 5.10 since 2019. After the lefty gave up five hits, three runs, one home run, and zero strikeouts through four innings in his Texas Rangers debut last week, it seems as though we are getting the same old Corbin this year.

That's good news for Soler, who just last year produced a .240 ISO, .504 SLG, 151 wRC+, and a whopping 58.5% fly-ball rate versus left-handed pitchers. Corbin, meanwhile, coughed up 1.48 home runs per nine innings to righties, walking them at only a 6.1% rate.

Batting cleanup for the Angels, Soler is primed to help his team put some runs on the board tonight.

After smashing two long balls yesterday, Tyler Soderstrom now leads MLB in home runs (8) and is tied for sixth in RBIs (17).

He's logged at least one RBI in 9 of 17 games (52.9%), but his RBI prop is sitting at +175 odds (36.4% implied probability). On top of that, he draws an ideal matchup against Jonathan Cannon of the Chicago White Sox. Looks like we're trailing the hot hand.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Tyler Soderstrom +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cannon posted a 4.62 xFIP and 4.72 SIERA in 2024. He gave up a 39.8% fly-ball rate and 1.52 home runs per nine innings to lefties, too. He's had a hard time turning the page in 2025 and has given up 10 hits, 9 runs, and 3 home runs across his last nine innings. All three of those dingers came at the hands of a lefty, and that handedness was responsible for bringing in eight of those nine runs.

The left-handed Soderstrom typically bats third or fifth in the lineup and has mashed righties for a .346 BA, .481 ISO, 42.9% fly-ball rate, and 259 wRC+ so far this season. I think he has another big night in him.

Aaron Nola has gotten off to a funky start in his 11th season in the majors. He's punched out more than 6.5 batters in two of three starts, and his K% (23.6%) and K/9 (9.37) metrics are on par with his last two seasons. But he's coughed up a staggering 18 hits and 10 runs through 16 1/3 IP.

He's dealt with an unlucky 22.2% HR/FB rate, and his xFIP (3.63) and SIERA (3.52) are in good standing, so I like his chances to right the ship against the San Francisco Giants tonight.

Aaron Nola - Strikeouts San Francisco Giants Apr 16 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Giants' offense has had a tough-ish time producing on the road. Though they rank seventh in wOBA in this split, it's due in part to a 10.8% walk rate, and the team's batting average is down at .212 (20th).

Nola has maintained a 6.1% walk rate or better in his last four seasons, and ZiPS projections expect him to walk opponents at only a 5.4% rate this season. With that, we can look for him to take advantage of San Fran's strikeout tendencies. They own a 24.8% K% (seventh-highest) versus righties and a 28.4% K% (fourth-highest) on the road.

Dating back to September of last season, Nola has punched out over 6.5 batters in 7 out of 10 starts. He has -188 odds to complete the sixth inning tonight, so I'll take his +118 odds to strike out seven batters.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a LIVE wager on any MLB game happening April 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.