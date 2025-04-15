3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/15/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Southpaw hurler Logan Allen is taking the mound for the Cleveland Guardians, and he could have a tough time getting through this Baltimore Orioles lineup.

Although Allen is coming off a solid start, it came against the lowly Chicago White Sox, and it's hard to get excited about his numbers through 10 innings this season. The lefty isn't getting strikeouts (11.1% rate) and is issuing too many walks (15.6% rate), so it isn't shocking to see ugly marks in SIERA (6.16) and xERA (5.41).

Allen is coming off a rough 2024 season, too, as he coughed up an absurd 2.03 HR/9 last year.

The Orioles' Tyler O'Neill should be able to excel in this matchup. O'Neill enters the day owning strong numbers in xSLG (95th percentile) and barrel rate (93rd percentile), and he's put up a .269 ISO versus lefties over his career. An extra-base hit or multi-hit game should be well in his range of outcomes against Allen.

Yordan Alvarez is off to a slow start at the plate for the Houston Astros, but his underlying metrics remain positive, suggesting regression is coming.

Despite owning just a .093 ISO thus far, Alvarez is still crushing it in barrel rate (81st percentile), average exit velocity (96th percentile), and maximum exit velocity (96th percentile). His strikeout rate (22.1%) is up from the past few campaigns, but it's hardly an egregious mark, and his Statcast numbers point to that power improving significantly.

We also don't need to worry about him swinging and missing very often against St. Louis Cardinals righty Erick Fedde. Over three starts, Fedde is showing poor marks across the board with a 6.62 SIERA, 4.78 xERA, 8.8% strikeout rate, and 14.0% walk rate.

Houston's offense has been below average in the early going, but this looks like the right matchup for them to have a big night, and we should like Alvarez's chances of cashing in an RBI.

The Chicago Cubs get a plus matchup against San Diego Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez, which means they should be busy at the plate tonight.

Vasquez may have a 1.72 ERA through three starts, but nothing in his underlying numbers support it. He's been aided by a lucky .159 BABIP that's due for regression, and he otherwise owns a 7.24 SIERA, 6.38 xERA, 9.7% strikeout rate, and 19.4% walk rate.

While he has concerning numbers against both sides of the plate, a 6.64 xFIP and 3.2% K rate versus lefties should especially catch our attention. Considering he posted a 5.81 xFIP and 8.1% strikeout rate in this split in 2024, we should expect that ERA against left-handed bats to rise sooner rather than later.

Kyle Tucker ought to be one such lefty who will be a thorn in Vasquez's side. Tucker has been completely dialed in to begin 2025, sitting in the 97th percentile in xwOBA (.451), 92nd percentile in barrel rate (18.8%), and 92nd percentile in strikeout rate (12.1%). Vasquez's low strikeout rate and high walk rate ought to lead to plenty of baserunners for the Cubs, which should lead to RBI opportunities for Tucker.

