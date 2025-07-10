3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 7/10/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to get on the board early and often with Walker Buehler starting things off for the Boston Red Sox tonight.

Buehler's 6.25 ERA is due to regress in the right direction, but that doesn't mean we should be encouraged by a 5.12 expected ERA, 4.64 xFIP, 4.63 SIERA, and a lowly 18.5% strikeout rate. Jacks remain a big issue for Buehler, who surrendered 1.91 home runs per nine innings last campaign before giving up 1.88 HR/9 this season.

The righty coughs up a .267 ISO and 2.53 HR/9 in same-handed matchups. Enter Junior Caminero, a guy who's been killing it in same-handed matchups this season.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Junior Caminero +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Caminero is generating a .263 ISO, .522 SLG, and 127 wRC+ versus RHP this year. He's logged 58 RBIs through 87 games and has knocked in 28 runs in 39 games hitting from the third spot, which is where he's projected to bat from for tonight.

He's been particularly hot at the dish of late, totaling 29 RBIs over his last 40 games and hitting at least one in 50.0% of those contests. Our MLB projections have Caminero down for 0.78 RBIs in this one -- good for the third-most on Thursday's main slate.

James Wood is a worthy target in the batter props market today. You can get Woods to Record 2+ Bases (-115) or To Hit A Home Run (+390), but I'm most interested in his +150 odds to bat in a run.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI James Wood +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

The opposing Miles Mikolas comes in with a 5.26 ERA, 5.25 xERA, 4.73 xFIP, and a 16.0% strikeout rate, making him one of the weaker hurlers around. He permits a .295 BA, .526 SLG, 50.9% fly-ball rate, and 1.97 HR/9 to LHH all while walking them at just a 4.4% rate.

Thus, this is a great matchup for Wood to put the ball in play. For the season, he's producing a .265 ISO, .543 SLG, and 160 wRC+ versus RHP.

Wood has recorded 69 RBIs in 2025 -- good for the seventh-most in MLB. He's notched at least one RBI in 42.3% of contests this season and has done so in 57.8% of games since May 12th. Whichever way you spin it, these +150 odds seem to come at a value, as it implies only a 40.0% probability. Add in the soft matchup against Mikolas, and Wood is firmly on my radar today.

There have been plenty of pitchers who have done a lot of cool things this season, but Bryan Woo completing the sixth inning in all 17 of his starts (and counting) is easily my favorite.

The most consistent hurler in baseball has a 2.77 ERA, 3.19 xERA, 3.50 xFIP, and 24.6% strikeout rate to his name. He's fanned 26 batters across his last three outings, going for at least 8 Ks in each of those games.

A date with the New York Yankees appears scary, but we can also view this as a date with the team whose active roster owns the sixth-highest strikeout rate (22.6%) against RHP.

Bryan Woo - Strikeouts Seattle Mariners Jul 10 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

New York is striking out at an increased 23.5% rate versus righties across the team's last 320 plate appearances at home. They do have a .350 wOBA (10th) and 127 wRC+ (10th) in the split, but Woo's ability to stretch his outings in the face of damage is unrivaled. He's surrendered multiple home runs in four of his last seven starts but has nonetheless kept his six-plus inning streak alive.

Plus, Woo has a slightly higher K rate on the road (25.0%) than at home (24.0%), and FanGraphs' OOPSY DC projections forecast him to have a higher K rate (24.7%) the rest of the way.

Look for Woo to go into the break with a bang in what will be his final start before making his first career All-Star appearance next week.

