3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 6/12/25

Seiya Suzuki has churned out 56 RBIs (fourth-most in MLB) this season and is on track to achieve a career-high in said category before the All-Star break.

Suzuki has recorded an RBI in 46.8% of games -- up from the 39.2% implied probability on these +155 odds. A matchup against the left-handed Andrew Heaney should be fruitful.

Heaney comes in with a nice 3.24 ERA, though a 4.51 SIERA and 4.70 xERA suggests he is due to encounter more damage. He's generating only a 17.5% strikeout rate, as well.

Suzuki, meanwhile, is victimizing southpaws to the tune of a .323 BA, .385 ISO, .708 SLG, and 209 wRC+. Those latter three marks are each good for the fourth-best in baseball.

This matchup is primed to produce an RBI, and I'm happy to find Suzuki's prop at +155 odds.

Cody Bellinger has made a bold turn for the better following a tough start to the season.

Since the start of May, he sports a .302 BA, .527 SLG, and 151 wRC+. He's logged at least two bases in more games started (17) than not (14) in this span and is currently looking to extend an eight-game hit streak.

A date with the struggling Seth Lugo could get him there.

Lugo's 3.46 ERA could be in trouble due to a 5.22 xERA. He's coughing up a .489 SLG, 38.9% fly-ball rate, and an eye-popping 2.21 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Bellinger shows reverse splits but has still gone a strong 25-for-89 at the plate (.281) with five doubles and five home runs against righties since the start of May.

The Yanks have a 4.5 implied team total with -128 odds on the over in this one, and I'm expecting their cleanup hitter to get in on the action.

Let's stay with this Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, as it's rarely a bad idea to bet against the Pirates' offense on the road.

Pittsburgh's road marks include a .110 ISO (30th), .216 BA (29th), .278 wOBA (29th), and 74 wRC+ (29th). The historically bad Colorado Rockies are the only thing saving the Pirates from being this year's laughingstock.

Given the matchup, Jameson Taillon could exceed 18.5 outs in his fifth straight start.

Taillon comes in with a 3.54 ERA, 3.76 xERA, and 4.02 xFIP. His most troubling mark is a 1.89 home runs per nine innings allowed, but sluggers are hardly a concern in this matchup. There are more MLB teams (3) that have hit two times as many home runs than the Pirates as there are that have hit less than them (2) this season.

His last time out, Taillon surrendered just one run and four hits through seven frames against a strong Detroit Tigers offense.

Since we're already high on the Cubs' offense in this one, we can check out Jameson Taillon 5+ Strikeouts/Cubs To Win at +140 odds. Taillon is no strikeout monster but he has gone for 5 Ks in more outings than not and the Pirates show a meaty 24.2% K% on the road (fifth-highest).

