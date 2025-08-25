3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 8/25/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Vinnie Pasquantino has totaled a head-turning 27 RBIs in August, including 12 in the past week.

Pasquatch is my favorite bet to record an RBI on Monday's slate.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Vinnie Pasquantino +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pasquantino sports a 16.0% barrel rate, 44.7% fly-ball rate, .367 ISO, and just a 13.2% strikeout rate across the past 30 days (121 PA), so it's no shock he's tied for first in the majors in RBIs in this stretch. Since the All-Star break, the left-handed slugger touts a .379 ISO and .621 SLG on just a 13.9% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers.

He'll draw a date with a northpaw in Shane Smith tonight. Smith comes in with a 4.40 xFIP and 4.47 xERA. On the season, he's given up a .421 SLG, 40.6% fly-ball rate, and 1.66 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Lefty Mike Yastrzemski (.347 wOBA vs. RHP) is expected to lead things off for the Kansas City Royals. He and Bobby Witt Jr. make the prospect of an RBI that much easier for Pasquantino.

Next up, let's look for Julio Rodriguez to record a pair of bases in his matchup against JP Sears.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Julio Rodriguez -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

J-Rod is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, as he's posted a .300 ISO, .573 SLG, and a 15.5% barrel rate across the past 30 days (115 PA). He's logged a pair of bases in 17 out of 27 games (62.9%) in this stretch.

Since the All-Star break, the right-handed Rodriguez rocks a .295 BA, .364 ISO, .659 SLG, and 89.3% medium-to-hard hit rate versus left-handed hurlers.

Enter Sears, a lefty who struggles with a 4.78 xFIP and 4.94 ERA in 2025. Sears coughs up a .491 SLG, 52.8% fly-ball rate, and 1.83 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. Though he no longer has to face Sutter Health Park now that he's a Padre, he still gives up a 49.7% fly-ball rate and 1.36 home runs per nine innings to righties on the road.

Our Austan Kas also considers Julio to go yard as one of today's best home run props.

Cam Schlittler had a perfect game going through six innings his last time out. The rookie has exceeded 5.5 Ks in four out of seven starts, including three of his last four.

Will he make good on a friendly matchup against the Washington Nationals?

Cam Schlittler - Strikeouts Cam Schlittler Over Aug 25 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nationals struggle with a 24.3% strikeout rate (fourth-highest in MLB) since the All-Star break. The active roster shows middling marks against RHPs, including a .161 ISO (20th), .319 wOBA (20th), and 104 wRC+ (20th).

It's shaping up to be a soft home game for Schlittler, who has maneuvered a 3.22 ERA, 3.89 xFIP, and 24.8% strikeout rate through 36 1/3 IP in the big leagues. Our MLB projections forecast Schlittler to notch 5.58 Ks in this matchup, so I'm happy to rock with the over at -110 odds with the under sitting at -122 odds.

