3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 8/25/23

It's been a funky season for Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson, but I like his long home run odds today.

After posting a .381 wOBA and 37 dingers in 2024, Henderson's numbers have fallen across the board this campaign. With that said, he's still got a .354 wOBA, and he's mashing right-handed pitching to the tune of a .394 wOBA and 45.8% hard-hit rate. On top of that, he's much better at home (.389 wOBA) than on the road (.320). At home against RHP, he's produced a massive .449 wOBA.

He'll see a lefty in his first plate appearance as the Boston Red Sox are having Brennan Bernardino open. Then it's expected to be righty Richard Fitts, who has allowed seven bombs in just 25.1 innings away from home while permitting 1.69 homers per nine innings to lefties.

In addition to all that, the wind is blowing out to right at 8 MPH.

Julio Rodriguez gets an advantageous matchup versus southpaw JP Sears, and that puts me on Julio to go yard.

For the season, Sears owns a 4.51 SIERA and 19.8% strikeout rate. He's surrendered a career-worst 1.84 jacks per nine while righties have hammered him for a 52.8% fly-ball rate.

Enter Rodriguez.

J-Rod has been on fire after a sluggish first couple months and has registered a .375 wOBA in the second half. Overall in 2025, he's put up a .352 wOBA against left-handers, notching 10 long-balls in 152 plate appearances in the split.

i'm taking Julio to send one into the seats tonight.

Although there are some intriguing numbers in righty J.T. Ginn's profile, he draws a tough matchup today against the Detroit Tigers, and I like Colt Keith to hit a home run.

Keith does his best work against righties, generating a .356 wOBA, 38.2% hard-hit rate and 40.8% fly-ball rate in the split. All 11 of his homers have come with the platoon advantage, and although Keith is at risk of being pulled for a pinch-hitter if he sees a lefty later in the game, I really like this matchup with Ginn, who is getting mauled by lefty bats for a .446 wOBA and 2.77 dingers per nine.

Sutter Health Park plays a huge role in this, too. The A's temporary home stadium is a park-factor boost for the Tigers as Sutter is playing as the second-best park for offense. Ginn has had no answers when pitching at home, allowing 2.89 homers per nine and a .400 wOBA.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

