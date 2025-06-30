3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 6/30/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Nolan Gorman has arguably the hottest hand among St. Louis Cardinals. Across the past 30 days, he's generating a .280 ISO, 16.3% barrel rate, and 150 wRC+. He's knocked in 16 runs in that 24-game span, most recently logging seven RBIs in as many contests.

A date with Andrew Heaney of the Pittsburgh Pirates is grounds to target Gorman in the RBI market.

Heaney comes in with a 4.48 ERA, 4.74 xERA, and lowly 17.6% strikeout rate. The lefty is coughing up a seismic .263 ISO and 1.96 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups, all while holding lefties to a measly 5.1% walk rate and 15.2% strikeout rate. He got rocked for seven earned runs and three home runs through four frames his last time out, helping earn him an eye-popping 7.01 ERA through five June starts.

Gorman, meanwhile, sports a .261 ISO and 50.0% fly-ball rate versus lefties since becoming a more consistent member of the lineup on May 30th. Off the heels of a three-RBI performance on Sunday, Gorman can carry his momentum into this matchup.

Cal Raleigh is due. He's gone five straight games without recording an RBI -- tied for his longest RBI-less stretch of the season.

Even still, through 82 games, he leads the majors in home runs (32) and RBIs (69). With his RBI prop sitting up at an uncharacteristic +130 odds, I'll back the bounce-back effort.

Michael Wacha will toe the rubber for the opposing Kansas City Royals. The veteran has been vintage with a 3.33 ERA and 3.66 xERA this season. That said, he has been hit with a 4.63 ERA across his last four starts and has allowed 1.54 home runs per nine innings on a 46.4% fly-ball rate in this span. He's encountered just a 7.5% HR/FB ratio this season, a fairly lucky mark that is good for the sixth-lowest in MLB.

Raleigh can get to him, as the switch-hitter sports a .347 ISO, 178 wRC+, and 56.1% fly-ball rate versus right-handed pitchers.

The Boston Red Sox could use a long outing from Garrett Crochet after the team called on the bullpen for five innings on Sunday.

Lucky for them, Crochet has been an iron man in 2025, ranking second in MLB in innings pitched (109 1/3) and pitches thrown (1,699). Crochet has surpassed 18.5 outs in more starts (9) than not (8) this year and has done so in six of his last nine outings. With that, I'm good to bite on these +125 odds, particularly since he draws a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds' active roster comes in with a .284 wOBA (26th) and 74 wRC+ (28th) versus LHPs. They strike out at a 23.0% rate against this handedness, too.

Crochet, meanwhile, touts a 2.06 ERA, 2.95 xERA, 2.71 xFIP, 2.89 SIERA, and an elite 31.3% strikeout rate, which has earned him +500 AL Cy Young odds in a year where Tarik Skubal would otherwise be the runaway favorite. He's primed to silence this meh offense and has notably pitched into the sixth inning in six of eight starts against clubs that came in with a 85 wRC+ or worse versus lefties.

