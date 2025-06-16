3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 6/16/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

I'm not expecting Mick Abel's 2.34 ERA to stay pretty if the right-handed prospect doesn't correct mistakes soon.

Abel's contact splits are deeply concerning, showing an elevated hard-hit (54.5%), flyball (40.9%), and barrel (11.4%) rate in his small sample of 15.1 innings. As a result, he's allowed 1.76 HR/9 and his xERA from Statcast is 5.07. The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen has also stumbled to the league's second-highest skill-interactive ERA (4.08 SIERA) over the past 30 days.

A forecast for Miami Marlins offense against a righty usually calls for Jesus Sanchez, and the outfielder is rolling in the split of late. In the past month, he's posted an All Star-caliber .926 OPS, .240 ISO, and 41.8% hard-hit rate.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 1.86 median total bases on Monday for Sanchez, implying closer to -125 odds if correct.

Some of you might have just gasped. I get it. Supporting the Colorado Rockies in any fashion isn't for the feint of heart.

I'm just not sure we've seen the apex of Carson Palmquist yet. His 4.35 xFIP in the minors last year wasn't horrible, and the southpaw has been thrown off the deep end to face four of the top-13 team OPS marks against lefties in MLB this season in his first five starts. The exception was at Coors Field in his most recent start against the San Francisco Giants with decent names.

He hasn't really gotten to face a below-average offense in a normal environment. The Washington Nationals' home ballpark leans offense, but it's still normal. Plus, the Nats have really struggled in the past 30 days to post a bottom-eight team wRC+ (63) and team OPS (.577) against lefties. It makes sense when C.J. Abrams, James Wood, and Josh Bell exit their superior split.

The left-hander has also worked up to eclipse 90 pitches in two of his last three starts, so pitch count is no concern.

FDR is projecting Palmquist for 5.40 median total innings. This shouldn't be so heavily juiced to the under; Palmquist is yet to reach 5.1 innings in MLB, but this is absolutely his best chance on paper.

Baseball needed the healing that is a catcher nicknamed "Big Dumper" challenging Aaron Judge for the AL lead in homers.

Cal Raleigh hasn't truly slowed down all season, but he's crushing righties at the moment. He's got a .999 OPS, .391 ISO, and 42.0% hard-hit rate against them over the last 30 days -- a sample compromising of 24 games. He's driven in a run in 10 of these contests (41.6%), which is right on these implied odds (41.7%).

You've got to up the percentages against Lucas Giolito of the Boston Red Sox, though. Giolito's 5.88 xERA has come with a hefty rate of hard contact (46.1%) and few missed bats (8.1% swinging-strike rate). He's coughed up 1.40 HR/9 to left-handed bats like Raleigh will flip to become.

We'd set the Seattle Mariners' breakout star closer to -114 for an RBI on Monday given a median projection of 0.76. This is a prime instance of when taking a homer (+285) over this plus-money prop in MLB's 11th-worst park for bombs makes no mathematical sense.

