3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 5/19/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Baltimore Orioles (15-30) may be in the trenches, but at least Gunnar Henderson has had a productive month or so.

Henderson has logged eight RBIs across his last nine games and is generating a .294 ISO and 142 wRC+ the past two weeks. This season, he's torching righties with a .310 BA, .290 ISO. and 169 wRC+. He's moved to the third spot in Baltimore's batting order after starting the year in the leadoff slot, and the new lineup change has him primed to bat in a run against the right-handed Quinn Priester this evening.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Gunnar Henderson +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Priester has posted a 4.59 ERA, 5.03 xFIP, 5.37 SIERA, and 15.5% strikeout rate through six starts. He's coughing up a .246 ISO, .509 SLG, 39.1% fly-ball rate, and 1.80 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters, making this a smash spot for Henderson.

The left-handed (and red-hot) Jackson Holliday is projected to bat leadoff for the O's, and we can look for him to be in scoring position by the time Henderson walks up to the plate. With that, we can consider Jackson Holliday to Record a Run (-115), too.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Jackson Holliday -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Schwarber vs. Kyle Freeland at Coors Field is the definition of a dream matchup.

Schwarber has hit 15 home runs (tied for second-most in MLB) and 35 RBIs through 46 games. He's dominating the lefty-on-lefty matchup to the tune of a .305 BA, .407 ISO, .712 SLG, 213 wRC+, and a 48.8% fly-ball rate. Pit him against a vulnerable southpaw at Coors, and the results should be exciting.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Kyle Schwarber -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Freeland has allowed 17 ER through 15 2/3 IP at home this season, which works out to an eye-popping 9.77 ERA. He flashes a 3.40 xFIP in this split, proving just how hard it can be for throwers to escape Coors. Notably, he's allowed 1.93 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters in Colorado.

Our MLB projections forecast Schwarbs to record a slate-leading 1.15 RBIs in this one, suggesting decent value in these -110 odds.

Kris Bubic is wheeling and dealing this season. He's given up just one run across his last 18 1/3 frames and his 1.66 ERA is good for the fifth-best in baseball.

More importantly, he's finding the strike zone. He's collected 16 Ks over his last two starts and a sustainable 25.6% strikeout rate sets him up for success against the San Francisco Giants tonight.

Kris Bubic - Strikeouts Kansas City Royals May 20 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

San Fran strikes out at a 24.6% rate (ninth-highest in MLB) versus lefties. They show middling marks against this handedness otherwise, including a .293 wOBA (17th) and 86 wRC+ (15th).

Bubic has crawled over 5.5 strikeouts in 6 out of 9 starts, missing by the hook once. These +110 odds imply only a 47.6% probability, which seems like an underestimation of how Bubic could perform in this matchup. While a 3.15 xERA suggests Bubic's stellar ERA is bound to come a bit back down to earth at some point, the strikeouts should stick in a friendly matchup.

Our Jim Sannes is in line as he lists Bubic as one of today's best strikeout bets.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 19th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.