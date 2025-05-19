3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 5/19/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

The sample on Kris Bubic back in the rotation is up to 9 starts, and he hasn't shown signs of slowing down yet. I'm not expecting that to start tonight, especially in the strikeout department.

That faith stems from how many whiffs Bubic is generating. His swinging-strike rate is 14.8%, equivalent to what it was last year across shorter stints in the bullpen. That's a number that stabilizes quickly, and it validates Bubic as a legit threat.

Tonight, he'll face the San Francisco Giants, whose active roster has a 24.3% strikeout rate against lefties this year. This all leads to my model being pretty far off market on Bubic. I've got him projected for 6.99 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gone over 5.5 strikeouts 61.5% of the time, so while it's possible I'm too high on Bubic, I also think the market is too low.

Although Kyle Freeland is a low-strikeout pitcher in a tough environment, other factors push me toward his over against the Philadelphia Phillies.

A big piece is that Freeland is generating a lot more whiffs than he ever has in the past. Through 9 starts, his swinging-strike rate is 10.8%; his previous career-high is 9.6% in 2019. That means his 16.9% strikeout rate has the potential to rise as the season goes along.

Freeland is also hyper-efficient with his pitches, averaging just 3.41 per plate appearance so far. This allows him to work deep in games, evidenced by the five outings in which he has hit six-plus innings, which is higher than you'd expect for someone with a 6.15 ERA.

The Phillies also have a slightly above average strikeout rate against lefties, boosting Freeland's strikeout projection for me. If you were feeling feisty, you could consider him at +198 to get 5-plus strikeouts, a mark he has hit 4 times this year. I'm content with the easier ask in the baseline market.

With both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa out, the Minnesota Twins' offense lacks juice against lefties. That could give Logan Allen a big enough boost for him to hit the over.

Truthfully, strikeouts have been a huge negative for Allen this year. He's at just a 16.8% strikeout rate, and his 7.0% swinging-strike rate doesn't provide a ton of hope for growth. He also doesn't have many individual pitches that can generate swings-and-misses.

He has at least been trying to induce more whiffs, though, as he had a season-high usage rate on his cutter and slider last time out. This helped him get six strikeouts in six shutout innings, his best start of the year.

Even those pitches aren't amazing, so maybe this doesn't lead to a big jump for Allen. Still, when I project Allen at his baseline in this matchup, I have him down for 4.34 strikeouts. That's high enough for me to see value at -130 given the pieces the Twins are missing.

